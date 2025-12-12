logo
Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings Open December 15

car&bike Team
Dec 12, 2025, 12:11 PM
Key Highlights
  • Pre-bookings open from December 15 at 12 pm
  • Booking amount set at Rs 21,000
  • XUV 7XO to debut on January 5, 2026

Mahindra has announced that pre-bookings for the upcoming XUV 7XO SUV will open from 12 pm on December 15, 2025. The booking amount is set at Rs 21,000. The facelift of the XUV 700 arrives hot on the heels of the new Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV, with a global debut set for January 5, 2026 and a launch expected to follow shortly after. Mahindra says that customers will be able to pick the engine and gearbox of their choice, as well as their preferred dealer, at the time of making pre-bookings.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO (XUV700 Facelift) To Debut On January 5, 2026: Watch The First Teaser

The 7XO has been spied testing on Indian roads for a while now, with Mahindra recently rolling out the first teaser videos for its upcoming internal combustion SUV. The teasers confirm some of the design changes the test mules alluded to, including redesigned headlamps, a new grille, new alloy wheels, revamped tail lamps and most importantly, the new name.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review: Big Electric SUV, Bigger Expectations

As for the cabin, spy shots of test cars have confirmed that select variants of the new 7XO will get a triple-screen layout similar to the XEV 9S, with the dashboard design also likely to be similar. The SUV could also benefit from some of the tech offered on the new 9S, such as the ventilated rear seats, a powered ‘boss mode’ and the latest ADAS tech.

Moving to the powertrain, the 7XO is unlikely to get any major changes over the outgoing XUV 700, with the pair of 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines expected to be carried forward. Both will be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 Facelift To Feature New Headlights, Latest Spy Shots Reveal

Mahindra is likely to adopt a competitive pricing strategy for the XUV 7XO. Expect prices for the XUV 7XO to range from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

