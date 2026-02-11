Mahindra To Launch Two Facelifted SUVs In India In 2026

At its Q3 FY2026 results announcement, Mahindra confirmed it planned to introduce two ‘refreshed’ SUVs in the Indian market in the current calendar year. The company said that it intended to introduce 5 models in the calendar year 2026 in the Indian market across its internal combustion and EV range with three models already on sale or having bookings open - namely the XUV 7XO, the XEV 9S and the BE 6 Formula E Edition.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO Auto & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “So we had said three ICE SUVs, two BEVs and two LCVs. The new nameplate out of that was the (XUV) 7XO, which is done. Refreshes which we had not indicated in the three were the Bolero and Bolero Neo - that’s got done, and two more refreshes, not new nameplates, are expected to be launched in the calendar year 2026. The BEVs we had two, one is the (XEV) 9S the other is the BE 6 Formula E Edition.”



One of these two ‘refreshed’ nameplates is expected to be the facelift for the Scorpio-N, which has been spied testing on Indian roads over the past year. Mahindra’s popular ladder frame SUV has been on sale in the country since 2022 and is yet to receive a major mid-lifecycle refresh.



Images of the test models have suggested that cosmetic changes will include an updated fascia with a new look grille, revamped light clusters and bumpers. The cabin, meanwhile, is set to receive an overhaul too, with a larger freestanding touchscreen and redesigned centre console.



Mechanically, the SUV is not expected to receive any notable updates with the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines set to soldier on. Gearbox options will include both manual and automatic options, with 4x4 also to be offered on select variants.



As for the second model, it remains a mystery what it could be. Mahindra, over the past year, has updated models such as the Thar 3-Door, Bolero, Bolero Neo and most recently the XUV 7XO. This could imply that the company could be looking to roll out an update early for one of its newer models, such as the Thar Roxx or XUV 3XO.