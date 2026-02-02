TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!
- The NTorq 150 gets a bigger heart, more features
- New 3-valve 150 cc engine offers refined performance
- Long features list and very good fuel efficiency
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
The TVS NTorq 150 takes the brand’s proven formula and dials it up with a larger, more performance-focussed heart, while retaining the instantly recognisable NTorq silhouette. The NTorq 125 has long been one of TVS Motor Company’s biggest success stories, but does simply scaling it up to 150 cc guarantee the same magic? And in a segment where rivals are moving to larger 14-inch wheels, can the NTorq 150’s 12-inch set-up hold its own in 2026, or does it feel like a compromise? Those were the questions playing on my mind, as I spent a few days living with the new NTorq 150.
Design, Colours & Variants
The NTorq 150 is sharp and stylish, carrying forward the familiar edgy design DNA of its smaller sibling, the NTorq 125. There are a few unique design elements which give it distinctive appeal – like the exposed motorcycle-like handlebar, horizontally stacked LED headlights, LED DRLs which double up as turn indicators and small winglets around them, on the bodywork, which seem to be more of a sporty design touch. In all, the NTorq 150 is stylish, sharp and makes quite a statement on the street.
The Nitro Green colour option of our test unit is only available in the top-spec variant, which gets a TFT display. In all, there are four colour options - Turbo Blue and Racing Red are common to the Base variant and the TFT variant, while Stealth Silver is only available in the base variant. The base variant priced at Rs. 1,09,400 (Ex-showroom) while the top-spec TFT variant is priced at Rs. 1,18,400 (Ex-showroom).
Features & Tech
The NTorq 150 makes a strong case on technology and features. Standard equipment includes single-channel ABS, traction control, two ride modes, adjustable brake levers, a rear brake lock, an underseat USB charging socket, and an idle start-stop system.
Opt for the TFT variant, and the experience becomes even more sophisticated, adding Bluetooth connectivity, with call and SMS alerts, Alexa and smartwatch integration, turn-by-turn navigation, OTA updates, live tracking and last parked location. For tech-savvy riders, the NTorq 150 offers a genuinely premium, gadget-rich experience – one that goes well beyond what is typically expected from a scooter in this segment.
Practicality, Convenience & Ergonomics
Practicality remains one of the NTorq 150’s strong suits. The footboard is flat and spacious, and there’s a two-litre glove box on the inside of the apron. The multi-function key now adds convenience, to open the fuel filler lid or the seat hatch from a simple twist of the ignition key. Under the seat, the 22-litre boot space is generous but not enough to store a full-face helmet.
That said, the USB charging socket is positioned inside the underseat compartment, meaning the seat needs to be opened to charge a device on the move. Considering there’s a deep front glove box, a more accessible placement would have enhanced day-to-day convenience. Additionally, despite its long list of features, the NTorq 150 misses out on a boot light – an omission that becomes noticeable when rummaging for small items in low-light conditions.
Ergonomics however are natural and thoughtfully executed. The 770 mm seat height makes the NTorq 150 immediately approachable, while the 155 mm ground clearance strikes a good balance between usability and urban practicality. The rider triangle is upright, with an easy reach to the handlebar, and a seat height that allows most riders to flat-foot on both sides. For riders above 5’2” or 5’3” the NTorq 150 delivers a relaxed, confidence-inspiring riding position well suited to everyday use.
Performance & Dynamics
What impresses immediately is the refinement of the 149.7 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve engine. On paper, it produces 13 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. With its 115 kg kerb weight, the NTorq 150 picks up speed briskly, easily and in a linear fashion. Yes, there’s no dramatic surge, yet the pace builds deceptively quickly. Sixty kilometres per hour comes in just over 6 seconds, and you won’t realise when you hit 80 kmph. TVS claims a top speed of 104 kmph, but with my 73 kg frame at the controls, I saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 111 kmph.
And like its 125 cc sibling, the NTorq 150 remains unfazed by corners. Handling is predictable and confidence-inspiring, with commendable stability, even when carraying higher speeds through bends. Ride quality, for the most part, is quite comfortable, with the rear suspension offering impressive damping over everyday road imperfections. The front suspension, however, feels noticeably firmer. While this set-up benefits overall dynamics, it does tend to have a slightly bouncy tendency over broken patches on the road.
TVS NTorq 150: Fuel Economy
What stands out is the impressive fuel economy the NTorq 150 delivers. Despite being subjected to sustained high-speed runs and a mix of riding conditions, including rush hour congestion, typical urban traffic and highway stretches, the NTorq 150 consistenly returned strong figures. At its best, fuel economy touched 44 kmpl, while the lowest observed figure was 39 kmpl, resulting in an average of over 41 kmpl. For riders with a gentler throttle hand, real world efficiency of 40-42 kmpl should be easily achievable.
TVS NTorq 150: Verdict
On paper, the TVS NTorq 150 may seem like a more aggressive, and performance-focussed evolution of its 125 cc sibling, but its true strength lies in its balance. It looks the part, handles with reassuring predictability, and, more importantly, proves to be genuinely practical and approachable 150 cc scooter. Performance is friendly rather than intimidating, making it just as suitable for first-time riders as it is for those upgrading.
For buyers seeking a stylish and sporty scooter without compromising everyday usability, the NTorq 150 strikes an impressive middle ground. Even its 12-inch wheels feel well judged for the role, delivering confident dynamics without distracting from real-world comfort. While it may not offer the outright punch or raw aggression of the NTorq 125 off the line, it compensates with better fuel efficiency and a more mature, refined character. Add its class-leading tech and feature list into the mix, and the NTorq 150 emerges as a compelling, well-rounded package – one that’s hard to overlook in the 150 cc scooter segment.
TVS NTorq 150 Key Specifications:
|Engine Displacement
|149.7 cc
|Engine Type
|3V, Single-Cylinder
|Power
|13 bhp @ 7,000 rpm
|Torque
|14.2 bhp @ 5,500 rpm
|0-60 kmph (Claimed)
|6.3 seconds
|Top Speed (Claimed)
|104 kmph
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.8 litres
|Kerb Weight
|115 kg
|ABS
|Single-Channel
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Image Gallery
