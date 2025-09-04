TVS Ntorq 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets Traction Control, Single-Channel ABS

TVS Motor Company has finally expanded the Ntorq lineup with the launch of the highly anticipated TVS Ntorq 150. The Ntorq name has found immense success in the Indian market, with the Ntorq 125 having established itself as the sporty 125 cc scooter king over the last seven years, and the Ntorq 150 is primed to carry on in a similar vein. It will be available in two variants -- base (priced at Rs 1.19 lakh) and TFT (priced at Rs 1.29 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom).

Central to the Ntorq 150 story is its engine. It's powered by a bored-out, longer-stroke version of the Ntorq 125's unit, equipped with lighter pistons and an integrated starter generator (ISG) providing hybrid assistance. Peak power is rated at 12.7 bhp @ 7,000 rpm, while peak torque is rated at 14.2 Nm @ 5,500 rpm. TVS has also upgraded the continuously variable transmission taken from the Ntorq 125 to cope with the added performance.

As a result, the Ntorq 150 will complete 0-60 kmph in a claimed 6.3 seconds -- a full two seconds quicker than the 125 -- and go on to hit a claimed top speed of 104 kmph, making this the fastest petrol scooter from TVS till date.

The frame has also been borrowed from the Ntorq 125, and a lot of the hard stats are identical. The Ntorq 150's length, wheelbase (1,285 mm), ground clearance (155 mm), underseat storage space (22 litres) and fuel tank capacity (5.8 litres) are exactly the same as the Ntorq 125.

TVS has also chosen to stick with the same 12-inch wheels (and the same tyre sizes) as the Ntorq 125 in a bid to retain the original's agile characteristics. Kerb weight, at 115 kg, is only a few kilos heavier than the Ntorq 125, and notably lighter than its rivals.

The face of the Ntorq 150 is notably different, with quad projector headlights integrated high up on the apron, and split LED daytime running lights incorporated lower down. Also new to the 150 are aero winglets, which TVS claims are functional and not merely styling touches. The handlebar has a naked look to lend the scooter a motorcycle-like feel, and it also has adjustable brake levers. Seat height is 770 mm, while seat length is 765 mm.

On the feature front, the Ntorq 150 comes with a 5-inch TFT colour display on the top variant, which includes a rev counter and a lap timer, among other features. The top variant also brings to the table smartwatch (Android and Apple) as well as Alexa integration.

In terms of safety equipment, the Ntorq 150 comes with a front disc brake as well as a single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) by Bosch. Also part of the package is a switchable traction control system.

The Ntorq 150 will compete with the likes of the Aprilia SR 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155.