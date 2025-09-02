HomeNews & Reviews
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2025: TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Registers Dip In Domestic Sales

In August 2025, Royal Enfield and TVS saw strong growth, Honda and Suzuki posted steady gains, while Bajaj Auto faced lower domestic sales offset by higher exports.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2025

Follow us on

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield recorded a 55 per cent increase in total sales
  • TVS reported 30% year-on-year growth
  • Bajaj Auto's exports grew by 25 per cent

Two-wheeler manufacturers in India have started releasing their sales figures for August 2025. Several key two-wheeler manufacturers in India reported varying sales performances. Here's a look at how the two-wheeler brands performed in August 2025. 

 

Royal Enfield 

LT RE Bullet 350 1

Royal Enfield registered cumulative sales of 1,14,002 units, marking a 55 per cent increase compared to August 2024. Domestic sales contributed 1,02,876 units, reflecting a 57 per cent growth, while exports accounted for 11,126 units, reflecting a 39 per cent growth.  

 

For the year-to-date period of FY26 (April to August 2025), the company recorded total sales of 4,67,575 motorcycles, a 27 per cent increase. Domestic sales during this period reached 4,07,909 units, representing a 23 per cent growth. Meanwhile, exports grew by 64 per cent, with 59,666 units exported between April and August 2025.  

 

Also Read: Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In September 2025: TVS Ntorq 160, Suzuki e-Access, New Harley-Davidson 440 And More

 

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda CB 750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8 60 Lakh 1

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,34,861 units in August 2025. This includes 4,81,021 units sold in the domestic market and 53,840 units exported. Compared to July 2025, the company's overall sales grew by 4 per cent on a month-on-month basis. For the year-to-date period of FY26 (April to August 2025), HMSI’s cumulative sales reached 24,22,880 units. Of this, 21,73,834 units were sold within India, while 2,49,046 units were exported to international markets.

 

Hero MotoCorp 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m1

Hero MotoCorp reported total sales of 5,53,727 motorcycles and scooters in August 2025, marking an 8 per cent year-on-year growth. This included 5,01,523 motorcycles and 52,204 scooters. Domestic sales stood at 5,19,139 units, while exports reached 34,588 units, a 72 per cent increase over August 2024. For the year-to-date period of FY26 (April–August 2025), total sales were 23,70,552 units. Motorcycle sales accounted for 21,76,049 units while scooter sales stood at 194,503 units. Exports accounted for 1,36,359 units. 
 

 

Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125: What’s New?

 

Suzuki Motorcycle India 

Suzuki Access 125 32

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported total sales of 1,13,936 units for August 2025. This marks a 9 per cent increase compared to the 1,04,800 units sold in August 2024. Domestic sales for the month stood at 91,629 units, reflecting a 5 per cent rise from 87,480 units in the same period last year. Export volumes reached 22,307 units, representing a 29 per cent increase over the 17,320 units exported in August 2024.

 

Also Read: Exclusive: Hero Xtreme 125R To Get Cruise Control

 

TVS Motor Company 

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 m1

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 5,09,536 units in August 2025, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year growth. The brand sold 4,90,788 two-wheelers in August 2025, reflecting a 30 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 28 per cent, with 368,862 units sold. Motorcycle sales spiked by 30 per cent to 221,870 units, while scooter sales increased by 36 per cent to 222,296 units.  

 

Electric two-wheeler recorded sales of 25,138 units in August 2025. On the export front, two-wheeler exports also saw a 36% increase, rising from 89,768 units in August 2024 to 121,926 units in August 2025. 

 

Also Read: TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched At Rs 99,465

 

Bajaj Auto 

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 m2

Bajaj Auto reported total two-wheeler sales of 3,41,887 units in July 2025. Domestic sales stood at 1,84,109 units, registering a 12 per cent year-on-year decline, while exports accounted for 1,57,778 units, reflecting a 25 per cent growth. For the April to August 2025 period, Bajaj Auto recorded total two-wheeler sales of 15,86,925 units, nearly flat compared to the same period last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales declined by 11 per cent, with 8,52,732 units recorded, while exports witnessed a growth of 18 per cent with 7,34,193 units sold.  

# Two-Wheeler Sales August 2025# Royal Enfield# TVS Motor Company# Suzuki Motorcycle India# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Sales August 2025# TVS Sales August 2025# Honda Sales August 2025# Royal Enfield Sales August 2025# Bikes# Two Wheelers
