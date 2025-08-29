Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In September 2025: TVS Ntorq 160, Suzuki e-Access, New Harley-Davidson 440 And More

As August winds down, India’s two-wheeler industry is shifting gears in anticipation of quite a few launches lined up for September 2025. The final month of Q3 is expected to be action-packed, kicking off the festive season with a wave of new models. Here's a look at the upcoming two-wheelers set to launch in India in the coming weeks.

TVS Ntorq 160

TVS Motor Company is set to kick off things with the launch of the Ntorq 160 on September 4, 2025. Marking the brand’s entry into the 160 cc scooter segment, the new scooter will be positioned as a more powerful alternative to the popular Ntorq 125. A teaser image reveals a sharp, aggressive front design featuring a quad-LED projector headlamp and the brand’s signature T-shaped LED DRL. While the Ntorq 160 is expected to feature a 160 cc engine, it remains to be seen whether it’s a reworked version of the existing 125 cc motor or an all-new unit.

Suzuki e-Access

The launch of the Suzuki e-Access, initially expected in June 2025, has been delayed with no official communication from the company. However, Suzuki may be holding it back as part of its festive season bet, which could place the launch sometime in September 2025. The e-Access will come equipped with a 3.07 kWh battery, paired with an electric motor that delivers 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque. On a full charge, the scooter offers a claimed range of 95 km. To know more about it, you can read our full review by tapping here.

VLF Mobster

Motohaus is gearing up to launch the VLF Mobster scooter in India on September 25. Already available in select global markets, the Mobster will be the company’s first ICE scooter to enter the Indian market. While official details about the India-spec powertrain are still under wraps, the scooter is currently sold overseas with two engine options: a 125 cc motor producing 11.9 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque, and a more powerful 180 cc engine delivering 17.7 bhp and 15.7 Nm. Some of the features include a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, a USB charging port and more.

New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp is set to add a fresh face to the 440cc lineup, which will be built on the Harley-Davidson 440 cc platform. This will be the third product to come out of the Hero-Harley partnership, following the X440 and the recently discontinued Mavrick 440. While specific details about the upcoming model remain limited, it’s expected to share its mechanical underpinnings with the X440. That includes the familiar 440 cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 27 bhp and 36 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. A launch date is yet to be confirmed, but it will happen in the month of September 2025.