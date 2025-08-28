HomeNews & Reviews
TVS Ntorq 160 India Launch On September 4

Once launched, the Ntorq 160 will be TVS’s first 160 offering in the category.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • TVS Ntorq 160 to launch on September 4
  • Likely to get a new 160 cc engine
  • Expected to rival the likes of the Aerox 155 and Xoom 160

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch the Ntorq 160 in India on September 4, 2025. This will be the company’s first 160 cc scooter offering, which will essentially be a step up from the popular Ntorq 125. While full specifications and design details are still under wraps, TVS has been teasing the scooter ahead of its debut. 

 

Also Read: TVS NTorq 150 Officially Teased Ahead Of Unveil On September 1

TVS N Torq 150 teaser m1

In a build-up to the previous one, a new teaser image shows the front end of the scooter with a sharp-looking quad-LED projector headlamp along with the brand’s signature T-shaped LED DRL. The upcoming model is expected to be powered by a 160 cc engine, though it’s unclear if it’s an upgraded version of the 125 cc motor or a completely new unit.

 

Since this will be the brand’s top gun in the scooter lineup, expect no shortage of features in the Ntorq 160, as it is expected to come with a host of features, including a full digital TFT display, possibly offering smartphone connectivity via the SmartXonnect platform. Features like navigation, call alerts, and more will be part of the package.  

 

Also Read:TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel

 

Once launched, the Ntorq 160 will take on rivals like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160. More details, including price and full specs, will be revealed at the launch and post which, we will be riding the scooter, so keep an eye out on our social channel to know how the latest TVS scooter fares.  

