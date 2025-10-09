logo
New Delhi

India Gets A New Highest Motorable Road; Mig La Sets New World Record at 19,400 ft

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
2025-10-09 17:44:17
India Gets A New Highest Motorable Road; Mig La Sets New World Record at 19,400 ft
Key Highlights
  • Mig La Pass in Ladakh is now the world’s highest motorable road at 19,400 ft, overtaking Umling La.
  • Built by BRO under Project Himank
  • Strengthens border connectivity and access for remote villages like Hanle and Fukche

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed construction of a road through Mig La Pass in Ladakh, now officially the highest motorable road in the world, sitting a staggering 19,400 feet above sea level. This newly completed stretch connects Likaru to Fukche near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), surpassing the earlier record held by Umling La, which stands at 19,024 feet.

559905822 1103759548594256 392903776084101702 n

Built under Project Himank, this new road pass would allow faster movement of supplies and personnel to the remote areas near the LAC, improving access year-round. For the locals of Hanle, Likaru, and Fukche, it’s a new lease, especially in winter, as it's often cut off from the world for months at a time. With this new road, the BRO in these regions have an opportunity to grow through tourism, trade, and better access to essential services.

03 10 2025 himank 24068183

At nearly 6,000 metres above sea level, it's a commendable feat of engineering through freezing temperatures, blizzards, and shifting rock beds in extreme conditions. Led by Brigadier Vishal Srivastava, the team executed the construction plan, braving the extreme construction challenges like lack of oxygen, hauling materials and acclimatisation for the workers.

Also Read: World's New Highest Motorable Road Constructed At Umling La, Ladakh

More importantly, this highest motorable road also opens possibilities for adventure travellers and bikers, many of whom had already begun flocking to Umling La after it claimed the previous world record. With Mig La now in the spotlight, Ladakh’s tourism and local populace will see more footfall in the coming years.

# highest motorable road# ladakh# highest pass# mountain pass# khardung la# mig la# mig la pass# Latest News# car# Car Reviews# carandbike-awards# bike# Bikes# Opinion# Auto Industry# Cover Story

