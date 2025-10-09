India Gets A New Highest Motorable Road; Mig La Sets New World Record at 19,400 ft
- Mig La Pass in Ladakh is now the world’s highest motorable road at 19,400 ft, overtaking Umling La.
- Built by BRO under Project Himank
- Strengthens border connectivity and access for remote villages like Hanle and Fukche
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed construction of a road through Mig La Pass in Ladakh, now officially the highest motorable road in the world, sitting a staggering 19,400 feet above sea level. This newly completed stretch connects Likaru to Fukche near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), surpassing the earlier record held by Umling La, which stands at 19,024 feet.
Built under Project Himank, this new road pass would allow faster movement of supplies and personnel to the remote areas near the LAC, improving access year-round. For the locals of Hanle, Likaru, and Fukche, it’s a new lease, especially in winter, as it's often cut off from the world for months at a time. With this new road, the BRO in these regions have an opportunity to grow through tourism, trade, and better access to essential services.
At nearly 6,000 metres above sea level, it's a commendable feat of engineering through freezing temperatures, blizzards, and shifting rock beds in extreme conditions. Led by Brigadier Vishal Srivastava, the team executed the construction plan, braving the extreme construction challenges like lack of oxygen, hauling materials and acclimatisation for the workers.
Also Read: World's New Highest Motorable Road Constructed At Umling La, Ladakh
More importantly, this highest motorable road also opens possibilities for adventure travellers and bikers, many of whom had already begun flocking to Umling La after it claimed the previous world record. With Mig La now in the spotlight, Ladakh’s tourism and local populace will see more footfall in the coming years.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Citroen
Aircross XEx-showroom Price₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
VictorisEx-showroom Price₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
- VinFast
VF7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
- VinFast
VF6Ex-showroom Price₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
- Citroen
Basalt XEx-showroom Price₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
CLE 53Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.35 Crore
- Renault
TriberEx-showroom Price₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
- MG
M9 EVEx-showroom Price₹ 81.08 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-14
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-15
- Mahindra XUV.e9Expected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-16
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-23
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-29
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-29
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-31
Trending News
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Janak Sorap | Oct 9, 2025Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 To Debut At EICMA 2025Following its debut unveil at EICMA 2025, expect Royal Enfield to showcase the Himalayan 750 at Motoverse in November.3 mins
- Rohit Sharma Adds Tesla Model Y To His GarageSharma has opted for the quicksilver paint scheme for his Model Y, which comes at a premium of Rs 1.85 lakh over the base colour option.3 mins
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 9, 2025India Gets A New Highest Motorable Road; Mig La Sets New World Record at 19,400 ftBRO (Border Roads Organisation) has built the world’s highest motorable road at Mig La Pass, Ladakh, at 19,400 ft above sea level, surpassing Umling La (19,024 ft).1 min
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 9, 2025First Ferrari ‘Elettrica’ EV To Feature Quad-Motor AWD With Over 1,000 BHP, 500KM+ RangeFerrari showcased the near-production-ready chassis of its first-ever electric vehicle, along with sharing details on its powertrain.1 min
- Royal Enfield 350 cc Motorcycles Now Available On AmazonRoyal Enfield’s 350 cc range of motorcycles are now available on both Amazon and Flipkart, catering to 10 major cities across India.1 min
- MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched At Rs 16.65 Lakh; Limited To 300 UnitsThis is the first special edition for the Windsor EV since it was launched a little over a year ago.1 min
- Home
- News
- Latest News
- India Gets A New Highest Motorable Road; Mig La Sets New World Record at 19,400 ft