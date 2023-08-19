Rahul Gandhi Sets Off On KTM 390 Adventure For Ladakh Bike Trip

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a bike journey to Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, on August 19, 2023. Opting for the KTM 390 Adventure, he shared his anticipation for the stunning destination on his social media account. The politician posted on his social media handle and stated, "On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

Regarding the bike he rode, the KTM 390 Adventure received updates in May of this year to enhance its off-road ability. These were namely the addition of spoke wheels and fully adjustable suspension. The bike Gandhi chose sported the Atlantic Blue colour scheme.

Also Read: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure: Top 5 Highlights

The 390 Adventure boasts features like Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, cornering ABS sensitive to lean angles, multiple riding modes (street and offroad), offroad ABS, ride-by-wire, LED headlights, and a slipper clutch. It retains a 5-inch colour TFT display and user-friendly handlebar controls.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi previously mentioned owning a KTM 390 motorcycle, but due to security reasons, he is unable to ride it. He shared a nostalgic anecdote about his bike during a conversation with mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh market.

Source