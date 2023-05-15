KTM 390 Adventure Updated For 2023

KTM India has announced the launch of the updated KTM 390 Adventure, priced at Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The adventure motorcycle now boasts fully-adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and comes in a new vibrant Rally Orange livery.

The 2023 390 Adventure is offered in this new rally orange colourway

KTM has equipped the 390 Adventure with WP APEX suspension that is fully-adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. Damping at the front USD fork is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound, while offering 170mm of travel. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability, increasing the suspension travel by nearly 177 mm at the rear. KTM states that this will allow riders to customize the ride quality, handling and comfort, as per their requirements. Furthermore, the brand now has swapped the alloy wheels for traditional 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, which off-road riders will appreciate.

The updated suspension and spoke wheels will allow riders to push their 390 Adventure harder

Besides that, KTM has retained all the technology and rider aids that the 390 Adventure is equipped with, such as Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, lean angle sensitive cornering ABS, riding modes (street & offroad), offroad ABS, ride-by-wire, LED headlamps, and slipper clutch. It continues to feature a 5-inch colour TFT display and intuitive handlebar switchgear.

Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-Biking (Bajaj Auto Ltd.) said, “The on/offroad segment, Adventure oriented motorcycles is growing in India. We have seen a 60 per cent surge in customer participation of our KTM Pro-XP Adventure properties. Over 50 per cent of these are new customers, indicating a growing demand for Adventure motorcycling. We are now launching the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure with popular demand features like fully adjustable suspension and spoke wheels, which makes the motorcycle even more capable and versatile.”

The updated motorcycle retains all the other bobs and bits of the standard 390 Adventure

The brand states that this version of the 390 Adventure will sit alongside the standard KTM 390 Adventure, priced at Rs 3.37 lakh and the more-affordable 390 Adventure X, carrying a sticker price of Rs 2.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. This makes the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure with the updated suspension and spoke wheels dearer by Rs 24,000, compared to the standard variant.