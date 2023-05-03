  • Home
KTM To Launch 390 Adventure V In India Soon With A Lowered Seat Height

The KTM 390 Adventure V has been spied at dealerships and is reportedly already on sale for Rs. 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom), even though an official launch is yet to take place.
authorBy Mihir Barve
2 mins read
03-May-23 11:58 AM IST
Highlights
  • The KTM 390 Adventure V is a lowered seat height variant of the standard 390 Adventure.
  • It gets a slimmer profile seat, and also reportedly borrows its suspension from the 390 Duke.
  • The seat height has gone down by 25 mm, from 855 mm to 830 mm

KTM recently launched the 390 Adventure X in India, a barebones variant to the 390 Adventure with fewer electronics and features. While the Austrian brand expanded the accessibility of its Adventure line-up in terms of pricing, it has now done so in terms of seat height. Enter the 390 Adventure V, a lowered variant of the standard 390 Adventure, priced identical (Rs. 3.38 lakh ex-showroom) to the standard model! Or that’s what dealers are charging for now, reportedly. The bike is yet to officially go on sale, but is available at a few dealerships. 

Essentially, there are only two things that have changed here. The first and the simpler change is a lower profile seat. The other change is a new suspension setup. The two changes together bring down the tall seat height of 855 mm down to an accessible 830 mm - just 8 mm more than the 390 Duke! And the 8 mm difference could be because Duke rides on a smaller 17-inch front wheel, as opposed to Adventure’s 19-inchers, as reports say that the new 390 Adventure V borrows its suspension setup from a 390 Duke.

 


 

While this will reduce the off-roading ability slightly, it will make shorter riders feel much more comfortable, and in turn extract a bit more performance from their machines. What you will get on the bike then is 142 mm suspension travel at the front and 140 mm at the back, as opposed to 170 mm and 177 mm respectively. Everything else remains the same as the standard model, including all the electronic aids. The lowered suspension will also mean a lower ground clearance, but we will have to wait for the official launch to know the exact ground clearance figure, which we expect to be around 180-185 mm.

KTM introducing two new variants in a short span is an important step for the manufacturer. The brand’s Adventure line-up is now already significantly stronger, and with another variant coming in at the top - which will be more off-road friendly with wire-spoke wheels and adjustable suspension - customers will have 4 different versions of the same bike to choose from, depending on their usage preference. 


