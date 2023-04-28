New KTM 390 Duke Spotted Testing Without Camouflage

The next-generation KTM 390 Duke has been spotted testing yet again, but this time in Europe. Spyshots reveal the bike in its production guise sporting no camouflage. An exclusive by Motorrad revealed many previously unknown details about the bike, including some mechanical details. The latest iteration of the 390 Duke will mostly hit Indian shores sometime in 2024.

The bike features a new headlamp along with other design changes

Visually, the new bike comes with an all-new design and gets new split-style headlamps along with a sleeker-looking tank than the outgoing model. The motorcycle comes with a newly designed rear end, with new T-shaped tail lamps and slightly less-aggressive seat positioning. It also comes with alloy wheels similar to the ones currently seen on the RC390. The upcoming 390 Duke will also get an updated TFT display along with changes made to the switch layout.

The motorcycle features a redesigned rear end with T-shaped headlamps

The motorcycle seems to be built on an all-new steel chassis with a cast aluminium subframe that was likely incorporated to save weight. Other mechanical changes include a redesigned braking system similar to the current RC390, and a new shock absorber mounted to the side of the new aluminum swingarm. The motorcycle in the photo came with compression and rebound adjustable WP Apex forks on the front along with a preload and rebound adjustable offset monoshock setup at the rear. It is unsure if this feature will make it to the Indian version of the 390 Duke although we sincerely hope it does.

The motorcycle now features an aluminium subframe incorporated into the chassis to save weight

The new 390 Duke will likely feature KTM’s updated 373 cc engine that could feature higher power figures than the outgoing model which currently produces 42 bhp. There are also rumours stating that the engine will feature a slightly higher displacement, although it remains largely unconfirmed for now. The engine will continue to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and will feature a quick-shifter and slipper clutch mechanism. The new model will also likely feature a cornering ABS system.

The new KTM 390 Duke will come at a higher price tag than the outgoing model which is now listed at Rs 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). In the Indian market, the motorcycle rivals against the likes of the Honda CB300R, BMW G310 R and the Bajaj Dominar 400.

Source: Motorrad