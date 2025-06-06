KTM 390 Duke Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty

KTM India is now offering a ten-year warranty on the 390 Duke motorcycle. While offered without any additional charges, it is worth noting that the warranty is part of an offer, and will only be valid if you purchase the bike before June 30. The 390 Duke, currently in its third generation, has been on sale in India for many years now and is arguably the brand’s most recognised motorcycle here. The motorcycle currently retails at Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 390 Duke was updated in March 2025 and is now offered with a new Gun Metal Grey colour scheme in addition to the pre-existing Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange colour schemes. The bike is now also offered with cruise control. Other features offered in the motorcycle include launch control, cornering ABS, and three ride modes- Street, Rain and Track. The motorcycle also received a significant price cut earlier in the year, down from its original retail price of Rs 3.13 lakh.

The KTM 390 Duke is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 399 cc engine that churns out a peak power output of 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, with a standard bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle is suspended by a 43 mm WP Apex front fork up front, while the rear gets a monoshock. Both ends of the 390 Duke’s suspension setup are compression and rebound adjustable.



