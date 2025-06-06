HomeNews & Reviews
KTM 390 Duke Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty

The warranty, while offered at now extra charge, will only be valid if you purchase the bike before June 30
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The 10-year warranty is offered as part of a limited-period offer.
  • The motorcycle is currently priced at Rs 2.97 lakh.
  • Powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 399 cc engine.

KTM India is now offering a ten-year warranty on the 390 Duke motorcycle. While offered without any additional charges, it is worth noting that the warranty is part of an offer, and will only be valid if you purchase the bike before June 30. The 390 Duke, currently in its third generation, has been on sale in India for many years now and is arguably the brand’s most recognised motorcycle here. The motorcycle currently retails at Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke Updated; Gets Cruise Control, New Colour Scheme
 

undefined

The 390 Duke was updated in March 2025 and is now offered with a new Gun Metal Grey colour scheme in addition to the pre-existing Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange colour schemes. The bike is now also offered with cruise control. Other features offered in the motorcycle include launch control, cornering ABS, and three ride modes- Street, Rain and Track. The motorcycle also received a significant price cut earlier in the year, down from its original retail price of Rs 3.13 lakh.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Duke Price Cut By Rs. 18,000; Now Costs Rs. 2.95 Lakh
 

The KTM 390 Duke is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 399 cc engine that churns out a peak power output of 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, with a standard bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle is suspended by a 43 mm WP Apex front fork up front, while the rear gets a monoshock. Both ends of the 390 Duke’s suspension setup are compression and rebound adjustable.


 

# KTM# KTM 390 Duke# KTM Bikes# KTM 390 Duke Warranty# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

