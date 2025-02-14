Login
KTM 390 Duke Price Cut By Rs. 18,000; Now Costs Rs. 2.95 Lakh

The KTM 390 Duke is now priced at Rs. 2.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it very good value as an entry-level performance naked.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • KTM 390 Duke now costs Rs. 2.95 lakh
  • Prices reduced with immediate effect by Rs. 18,000
  • 399 cc engine makes 45 bhp, 39 Nm

Prices for the KTM 390 Duke have been reduced by Rs. 18,000, starting today, KTM India has announced in a statement. The 390 Duke will now cost Rs. 2.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), reduced from Rs. 3.13 lakh (Ex-showroom) making the entry-level performance naked more accessible to enthusiasts. The 390 Duke has always been an entertaining motorcycle, packed with features and performance that is the segment benchmark.

 

Watch the KTM 390 Duke video review:

 

 

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure X Differences Explained

KTM Duke 390 2023 25

Powered by the latest generation 399 cc, LC4c engine, the 390 Duke has a definite performance and dynamics advantage in its segment, and now makes the price to performance ration even more attractive. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine puts out 45 bhp and 39 Nm, and comes with a six-speed gearbox with a standard bi-directional quickshifter. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

 

KTM Duke 390 2023 15

In its third generation platform, the KTM 390 Duke has even better dynamics than before, with reduced unsprung mass, improved handling and better traction control. With ride-by-wire, three ride modes (Street, Rain and Track), as well as cornering ABS and launch control, the current 390 Duke is a feature-packed naked street motorcycle that has become more attractive than ever before with the price cut. 

 

KTM 390 Duke Image Gallery:

 

KTM Duke 390 2023 12
KTM Duke 390 2023 13
KTM Duke 390 2023 9
KTM Duke 390 2023 22
KTM Duke 390 2023 46
KTM Duke 390 2023 40
KTM Duke 390 2023 23
KTM Duke 390 2023 17
KTM Duke 390 2023 29
KTM Duke 390 2023 14
KTM Duke 390 2023 46
KTM Duke 390 2023 24
KTM Duke 390 2023 39
KTM Duke 390 2023 2
KTM Duke 390 2023 43
KTM Duke 390 2023 45
# KTM 390 Duke price cut# KTM 390 Duke discount# KTM 390 Duke price reduced# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry
