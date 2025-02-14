KTM 390 Duke Price Cut By Rs. 18,000; Now Costs Rs. 2.95 Lakh

Prices for the KTM 390 Duke have been reduced by Rs. 18,000, starting today, KTM India has announced in a statement. The 390 Duke will now cost Rs. 2.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), reduced from Rs. 3.13 lakh (Ex-showroom) making the entry-level performance naked more accessible to enthusiasts. The 390 Duke has always been an entertaining motorcycle, packed with features and performance that is the segment benchmark.

Watch the KTM 390 Duke video review:

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Vs 390 Adventure X Differences Explained

Powered by the latest generation 399 cc, LC4c engine, the 390 Duke has a definite performance and dynamics advantage in its segment, and now makes the price to performance ration even more attractive. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine puts out 45 bhp and 39 Nm, and comes with a six-speed gearbox with a standard bi-directional quickshifter.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

In its third generation platform, the KTM 390 Duke has even better dynamics than before, with reduced unsprung mass, improved handling and better traction control. With ride-by-wire, three ride modes (Street, Rain and Track), as well as cornering ABS and launch control, the current 390 Duke is a feature-packed naked street motorcycle that has become more attractive than ever before with the price cut.

KTM 390 Duke Image Gallery: