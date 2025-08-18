Lamborghini Fenomeno Breaks Cover At Monterey; Only 29 To Be Produced

Lamborghini has lifted the covers off the Fenomeno, a hypercar that sits at the crossroads of heritage and future ambition. Presented as a “Few-Off” creation, it is not just another limited edition Lamborghini—it is, in many ways, what the Italian marque does best.



Its 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 produces 835 bhp at 9,250 rpm, supplemented by three electric motors that raise total output to 1,080 bhp. Acceleration to 100 kmph takes just 2.4 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 350 kmph. The integration of hybrid assistance with a high-revving V12 shows that Lamborghini is determined to keep its most iconic engine relevant in an era increasingly defined by electrification.

Lamborghini calls the Fenomeno a design manifesto. Every surface is sharp, sculpted, and unapologetically dramatic. Functional elements like the S-ducts, NACA inspired intakes, and advanced aerodynamics are seamlessly woven into a form that looks more aerospace than automotive. The carbon-fibre monocoque and carbon-ceramic brakes underline the commitment to weight saving and track-ready precision.

Only 29 customer cars will ever be produced, alongside one kept for Lamborghini’s own collection. And each example will be tailored to its owner, ensuring individuality within exclusivity. Having observed Lamborghini’s trajectory for decades, the Fenomeno feels significant. It is less about the incremental chase for speed and more about preserving the theatre of the V12 in a hybrid age. Yes, the price and exclusivity put it far beyond reach, but that was never the point. Cars like the Fenomeno exist to set benchmarks, and to remind us why Lamborghini continues to command reverence in the supercar world.



