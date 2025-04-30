Login
Lamborghini Temerario Launched In India At Rs 6 Crore

The Temerario ditches the naturally-aspirated V10 for a twin-turbocharged V8 mated to three electric motors
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2025

Follow us on

Story

Highlights

  • Has a total power output of 907 bhp.
  • Can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 2.7 seconds.
  • Has a top speed of 343 kmph.

Lamborghini has launched its latest supercar, the Temerario, in the Indian market at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom). Essentially the successor to the Huracan, the Temerario is Lamborghini’s newest entry-level supercar that made its global debut in August 2024. However, unlike its last two predecessors, it ditches the naturally-aspirated V10 for a hybrid setup that consists of twin-turbocharged V8 mated to three electric motors. 

 

Also Read907 BHP Lamborghini Temerario Debuts With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powertrain
 

Lamborghini Temerario

The Temerario is Lamborghini's latest entry-level supercar that debuted in August 2024

 

Visually, the Temerario’s design is arguably sleeker than its predecessor, featuring clean, more toned-down styling cues. The front end is characterised by an angular split headlamp setup with the upper units integrated into the sculpted bonnet and the lower units sporting a hexagonal shape and flanking the wide air dam. In profile, the supercar features prominent air vents behind the doors and at the base of the B-pillar. The rear buttresses of the car are slightly raised and give it a flowing profile. The rear deck of the car culminates in an integrated spoiler that sits right above a high-set exhaust. Other styling cues include hexagonal taillamps and a wide rear diffuser. 

 

Also ReadLamborghini Ends 2024 With 10,687 Cars Sold; 113 Cars Delivered In India
 

Lamborghini Temerario 5

The Temerario gets three displays on the inside

 

Built on a new aluminium space frame chassis, the Temerario has improved cabin space over the Huracan with Lamborghini claiming that even a 6 foot 5 inch individual can now sit in relative comfort whilst wearing a helmet. The interior layout is now akin to that of the Revuelto, featuring a large central touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster and a third display for the co-driver. 


Also Read: Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India At Rs 4.57 Crore

 

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine churns out a peak output of 789 bhp between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm. The engine belts out a maximum torque of 730 Nm, available across a broad range from 4,000 to 7,000 rpm. Supporting this engine are three electric motors: two on the front axle and one integrated between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Together, they produce a total system output of 907 bhp. The front motors generate a combined 220 kW and 2,150 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels, while the rear wheels receive power from the engine and the third electric motor.  

Lamborghini Temerario 3

The Temerario has a combined system output of 907 bhp

 

The third electric motor delivers up to 300 Nm of torque while also serving as an alternator and starter motor. The motors draw energy from a 3.8 kWh battery pack mounted within the central tunnel. Lamborghini states that the Temerario can operate solely on electric power, though the range remains undisclosed.
 

The Temerario can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in just 2.7 seconds, and reach top speeds of up to 343 kmph. Braking duties are handled by huge 410 mm discs with 10 piston callipers up front and 390 mm discs with 4 piston callipers at the rear. Furthermore, the electric motors also assist in deceleration by generating power to charge the battery pack. The Temerario comes with up to 13 different drive modes, combining standard driving modes - Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa, with PHEV drive modes -  Recharge, Hybrid and Performance.


 The Temerario's rivals in the Indian market include the Ferrari 296 GTB and the McLaren 750 S

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

