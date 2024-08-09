Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismo
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India At Rs 4.57 Crore

The Lamborghini Urus SE is the most powerful iteration of the Urus, powered by a PHEV powertrain
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Lamborghini has launched the Urus SE PHEV in India.
  • Priced at Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Hybrid powertrain combines a twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor.

Lamborghini has launched the Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). The most powerful version of the Urus to date, the Urus SE is powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor and on-board battery pack. Additionally, the Urus SE also gets a range of new styling cues over the standard Urus and Performante to differentiate it from the lot.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Make Its World Premiere On August 16
 Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India

The Urus SE gets a range of new styling cues to set it apart from the standard Urus

 

Visually, the Urus SE gets slimmer headlamps up front outlined by C-shaped DRLs and comes with a new front bumper with revised air intakes that look larger than the ones on the standard Urus. The SUV’s bonnet is also new and now stretches past the headlamps, to the tip of its nose. Down the side little looks to have changed aside from the alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the SUV gets a new tailgate and bumper, along with a new vent-like element spanning the width of the vehicle under the integrated spoiler lip.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India Launch On August 9
 Lamborghini Urus SE 3

The Urus SE gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display

 

The Urus SE’s interior has also been updated and gets a revised layout. The central touchscreen has grown in size, now measuring 12.3 inches. The display for the climate control seems to have been moved further lower and is now separated from the main display via a strip of leather or Alcantara. The positioning for some of the switchgear has also been changed.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
 

The 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 under the hood now generates 612 bhp and 800 Nm of torque – down from the Urus S’ 657 bhp and 850 Nm. The engine is paired with an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox that offers an additional 189 bhp and 483 Nm. Total system output stands at 789 bhp and 950 Nm. The electric powertrain of the plug-in hybrid system is paired with a 25.9 kWh battery pack located under the boot floor with Lamborghini claiming an all-electric range of 60 km for the SUV.

 

Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India
The Urus SE has a top speed of 312 kmph

 

Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster than the Urus S but 0.1 seconds behind the Urus Performante. 0-200 kmph is dusted in a claimed 11.2 seconds while top speed stands at 312 kmph - higher than the Urus S and Performante.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Defender Octa Debuts With 626 BHP V8; Priced From Rs 2.65 Crore In India
 

Lamborghini says that the Urus SE also comes with a new centrally located longitudinal torque vectoring system that continuously distributes power between the front and rear axles. There is also a new rear electronic limited-slip differential. Additionally, the SUV also gains new drive modes – EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance and Recharge. These are offered in addition to the previously available six modes - Strada, Sport, and Corsa for road and track use, and the Neve, Sabbia, and Terra for use off the asphalt.


 

# Lamborghini# Lamborghini SUV# Lamborghini Urus# Lamborghini Hybrid Car# Lamborghini Urus Hybrid# Lamborghini Urus SE# Lamborghini Urus SE PHEV# Lamborghini Urus SE India Price# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The supercar will be powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a V8 engine with a couple of electric motors
    Lamborghini Huracan Successor To Make Its World Premiere On August 16
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • The V8 engine in the supercar will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque and rev up to 10,000 rpm
    Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain
  • PHEV powertrain boosts total output to 789 bhp and 950 Nm while offering up to 60 km of EV-only range.
    Lamborghini Urus SE Plug-In Hybrid Is The Most Powerful Urus Yet
  • The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain brings a more rugged look to the rough-road-friendly supercar and is a limited-edition model with only 12 examples to be made.
    Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain Revealed: Restricted To Just 12 Units

Latest News

  • The MG Windsor EV's launch is slated for September 2024
    MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats
  • According to the company’s circular, the recall has been initiated due to a suspected fault with the cars’ steering gearbox assembly
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Recalled To Address Potential Steering Defect
  • The Lamborghini Urus SE is the most powerful iteration of the Urus, powered by a PHEV powertrain
    Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India At Rs 4.57 Crore
  • The Citroen Basalt is the fourth product from Citroen’s C-Cubed program
    Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh
  • Edition Two offers four new themes: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin.
    New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Unveiled
  • The updated Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be launched on August 12, 2024. Here’s a look at all the changes you can expect on the new Classic 350.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350: What To Expect
  • The test mule of the Freedom variant was spotted doing test runs with heavy camouflage
    More Affordable Bajaj Freedom CNG Spied On Test
  • TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS NTorq 125 and the NTorq 125 Race XP edition in new colours just ahead of the festive season.
    TVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours
  • The EQS 680 made its debut in April 2023 and is the first all-electric offering from Maybach
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 India Launch On September 5
  • The CLE 300 Cabriolet and the AMG GLC 43 Coupe are priced at around Rs 1.10 crore in India
    Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet, AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India

Research More on Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE

Starts at ₹ 4.57 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Urus SE Specifications
View Urus SE Features

Popular Lamborghini Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India At Rs 4.57 Crore
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved