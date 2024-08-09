Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India At Rs 4.57 Crore

Lamborghini has launched the Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). The most powerful version of the Urus to date, the Urus SE is powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor and on-board battery pack. Additionally, the Urus SE also gets a range of new styling cues over the standard Urus and Performante to differentiate it from the lot.

The Urus SE gets a range of new styling cues to set it apart from the standard Urus

Visually, the Urus SE gets slimmer headlamps up front outlined by C-shaped DRLs and comes with a new front bumper with revised air intakes that look larger than the ones on the standard Urus. The SUV’s bonnet is also new and now stretches past the headlamps, to the tip of its nose. Down the side little looks to have changed aside from the alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the SUV gets a new tailgate and bumper, along with a new vent-like element spanning the width of the vehicle under the integrated spoiler lip.

The Urus SE gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display

The Urus SE’s interior has also been updated and gets a revised layout. The central touchscreen has grown in size, now measuring 12.3 inches. The display for the climate control seems to have been moved further lower and is now separated from the main display via a strip of leather or Alcantara. The positioning for some of the switchgear has also been changed.

The 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 under the hood now generates 612 bhp and 800 Nm of torque – down from the Urus S’ 657 bhp and 850 Nm. The engine is paired with an electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox that offers an additional 189 bhp and 483 Nm. Total system output stands at 789 bhp and 950 Nm. The electric powertrain of the plug-in hybrid system is paired with a 25.9 kWh battery pack located under the boot floor with Lamborghini claiming an all-electric range of 60 km for the SUV.



The Urus SE has a top speed of 312 kmph

Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds – 0.1 seconds faster than the Urus S but 0.1 seconds behind the Urus Performante. 0-200 kmph is dusted in a claimed 11.2 seconds while top speed stands at 312 kmph - higher than the Urus S and Performante.

Lamborghini says that the Urus SE also comes with a new centrally located longitudinal torque vectoring system that continuously distributes power between the front and rear axles. There is also a new rear electronic limited-slip differential. Additionally, the SUV also gains new drive modes – EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance and Recharge. These are offered in addition to the previously available six modes - Strada, Sport, and Corsa for road and track use, and the Neve, Sabbia, and Terra for use off the asphalt.



