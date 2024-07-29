Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More

As July draws to a close, the Indian automotive industry is gearing up for an eventful August, set to feature at least eight significant car launches. The new arrivals span a range of segments, including three all-new coupe-styled SUVs, a 5-door derivative of an existing model, and both mass-market and luxury offerings. Here's a closer look at the vehicles going on sale in India in August 2024.

Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail will be the first to launch on August 1. Recently, Nissan India opened bookings for this model with deliveries slated to commence in the same month. With the X-Trail, Nissan India will finally be able to add another product to its line-up, which for the past year only included the Magnite subcompact SUV.

Also Read: 2024 Nissan X-Trail Review: The Second Coming

The X-Trail is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, producing 160 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. It is expected to be priced between Rs 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster.

Citroen Basalt

Following closely is the Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV, set for a global debut on August 2, with prices to be announced soon after. Based on the C3 Aircross SUV, the Basalt will likely feature a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. This model will enter the hotly contested compact SUV segment and will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv. The Basalt however is expected to be offered at a more competitive price tag than other offerings in the segment.

Also Read: Production Citroen Basalt Exterior Previewed Ahead Of August Launch

Tata Curvv

Tata Motors will debut the Curvv coupe-SUV on August 7. This model will mark Tata’s entry into the compact SUV segment. Engine options are expected to include a 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The Curvv will compete against the Citroen Basalt in the compact SUV segment dominated by the Hyundai Creta. The Curvv will be positioned between the Nexon and Harrier in Tata's lineup.

Also Read: Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch

Tata Curvv EV

Alongside the Curvv ICE, Tata will launch the Curvv EV on August 7. This all-electric version will be Tata’s second model based on the ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, following the Punch EV. The EV is expected to feature a battery pack with a capacity of around 50-60 kWh and offering a range of over 500 kilometres. The Curvv EV will likely be available with single- and dual-motor powertrain options. Upon launch, it will be Tata’s most expensive EV until the Harrier EV's debut.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

On August 8, Mercedes-Benz will launch the CLE cabriolet in India. This model replaced the C-class and E-class cabriolets globally upon its debut. The CLE Cabriolet is offered with a range of four-cylinder and six-cylinder powertrain options in the global market. However, it remains to be seen which engine options will be offered on the India-spec model. The CLE Cabriolet is expected to have a price tag north of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale in India.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Also launching on August 8 is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe. This model, unveiled last September, is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 415 bhp and 500 Nm, with an additional 12.8 bhp boost from its mild hybrid system. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. Pricing is expected to start north of Rs 1 crore.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini will introduce the new Urus SE plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in India on August 9. The Urus SE, the most powerful version of Lamborghini’s performance SUV, combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor, producing a total of 789 bhp and 950 Nm. The Urus SE has an electric-only range of 60 km and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. This range-topping model will command a premium over the existing Urus lineup.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India Launch On August 9

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Rounding out the list is the highly anticipated five-door Thar – officially named Thar Roxx. After several test models were sighted, Mahindra released the first teaser subsequently confirming the name of the upcoming SUV. The Thar Roxx is expected to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Scorpio-N, delivering 174 bhp. A 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp, will also be available. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic, paired with either engine. Both four-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive versions will be offered, with prices expected to range between Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of August 15 Debut; Named Thar Roxx



