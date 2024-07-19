Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch

Tata Motors’ maiden coupe-SUV has been in the making for years, and a couple of years after we first saw the concept that previewed it, the production-spec Tata Curvv has broken cover. However, it is worth mentioning that at this point, Tata has only revealed the exterior design and styling of its compact coupe-SUV, with the interior still kept firmly under wraps as the launch – scheduled for August 7 – is still a few weeks away. While it has been spotted in camouflage time and again, the most recent exhibit of the Curvv was at the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo, where Tata showcased the SUV in close-to-production form. carandbike got a chance to take a closer look at the production Curvv – along with the entire design process – at the Tata Motors Design Tech Centre in the United Kingdom.

Tata Curvv: How different is the production model from the concept?

First pictures of the production model confirm not much has changed over the Curvv we saw at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The reason for that, according to Tata, is the design brief was to make people feel like they are driving the concept itself.

"Coupes are definitely a global trend. It’s a trend India is ready for and the Curvv will be the one that creates the segment in the market. It’s an uncompromised coupe; I don’t think we’ve sacrificed anything in terms of dynamics and the decision to go into this 4.3-metre [SUV] segment was a conscious one. We felt that this is going to be where we’ll get biggest potential volume", said Martin Uhlarik, VP & Head of Global Design, Tata Motors in conversation with carandbike.

The more noticeable changes are with the Curvv EV. First showcased all the way back in 2022, the Curvv EV concept was raw, and had a few show car elements that would never make it to production. The road-ready Curvv EV retains most of the design and styling of the concept, but has a more defined front-end.

Face of production-spec Curvv EV reminiscent of Nexon EV's.

The Curvv EV’s sealed-off face is rather similar to that of the Nexon EV, with a split headlight arrangement. Unlike the concept, where the daytime running lights (DRLs) extended upwards into the bonnet, the production Curvv EV’s connected DRLs extend downwards, like on the Nexon EV. The headlight clusters in the front bumper are linked by black plastic, and the patterns designed into the bumper are also identical to those on the Nexon EV. The charge port, meanwhile, has been accommodated right up front, beneath the Tata logo.

In profile, it’s clear that some concept car bits have been dropped – such as the cameras (replaced by conventional wing mirrors) and the massive 20-inch wheels. The wheels themselves feature aero blades to aid the Curvv’s aerodynamic efficiency, and the SUV features flush-fitting door handles, a first for a production Tata. The concept had a floating C-pillar, which, while a fun design touch, couldn’t be retained for the production Curvv. Wraparound cladding is still finished in gloss black.

High-riding compact SUV has a sharply raked roofline.

The roofline drops, perhaps not as sharply as on the concept, flowing into a split rear spoiler and high deck lid. At the back, the shape of the full-width tail-light remains the same as on the concept, with only a few styling tweaks made to the rear bumper.

The combustion engine Curvv, meanwhile, is almost exactly the same as the one we saw at Bharat Mobility Expo, with the exception being the body-coloured inserts in the grille and front bumper, which were painted silver on the Bharat Mobility exhibit.

Tail section highlights include full-width tail-light and split rear spoiler.

Tata Curvv: Platform, dimensions and features

The Curvv EV will be Tata’s second model based on its dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture after the Punch EV. Tata has previously shared the ICE Curvv measures in at 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height, with a 2,560 mm-long wheelbase. Boot capacity for the Curvv ICE has previously been confirmed to be 422 litres.

Teasers released in the run up to the launch have also confirmed the Curvv will have a large touchscreen infotainment system and full-digital instruments display similar to what’s seen in the Nexon and Harrier, drive modes and paddle shifters, along with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Curvv will also feature a panoramic sunroof.

Combustion engine Curvv has a different front-end compared to the EV.

Tata Curvv: Combustion and electric powertrains

Engine options for the Curvv ICE are likely to include a 1.2-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The Curvv EV, meanwhile, is likely to have a battery pack in the range of 50-60 kWh, and a range of over 500 kilometres. Tata has previously said it can offer both single- and dual-motor configurations on this architecture, but it remains to be seen if the Curvv will be available with those options.

Tata Curvv: Rivals and expected pricing

While the Curvv is Tata’s first coupe-SUV, it won’t be the only coupe-SUV in the mass segment, as the Citroen Basalt is all set to be launched in August as well. Both will enter the hotly contested compact SUV market, where the Hyundai Creta remains the clear king. The Curvv ICE will sit between the Nexon and the Harrier in terms of price, while the Curvv EV will become Tata’s most expensive all-electric model, at least till the time the Harrier EV arrives.