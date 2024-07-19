Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Porsche Macan ElectricHyundai ExterAudi Q5BYD Atto 3 EVSkoda New Kodiaq
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MINI Cooper SE 2024MINI Countryman EToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesForce Motors New Gurkha
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Triumph Speed 400Harley-Davidson X440Hero Mavrick 440Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricHonda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch

Even in production form, Tata’s first coupe-SUV appears to have carried over most of the design and styling cues seen on the original concept unveiled all the way back in 2022.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors reveals final exterior design of combustion engine and all-electric Curvv.
  • ICE and EV versions of the coupe-SUV distinguished mainly by frontal styling changes.
  • Curvv EV expected to be launched in August, with petrol and diesel versions to follow.

Tata Motors’ maiden coupe-SUV has been in the making for years, and a couple of years after we first saw the concept that previewed it, the production-spec Tata Curvv has broken cover. However, it is worth mentioning that at this point, Tata has only revealed the exterior design and styling of its compact coupe-SUV, with the interior still kept firmly under wraps as the launch – scheduled for August 7 – is still a few weeks away. While it has been spotted in camouflage time and again, the most recent exhibit of the Curvv was at the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo, where Tata showcased the SUV in close-to-production form. carandbike got a chance to take a closer look at the production Curvv – along with the entire design process – at the Tata Motors Design Tech Centre in the United Kingdom.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut

 

 

Tata Curvv: How different is the production model from the concept?

First pictures of the production model confirm not much has changed over the Curvv we saw at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The reason for that, according to Tata, is the design brief was to make people feel like they are driving the concept itself. 

 

"Coupes are definitely a global trend. It’s a trend India is ready for and the Curvv will be the one that creates the segment in the market. It’s an uncompromised coupe; I don’t think we’ve sacrificed anything in terms of dynamics and the decision to go into this 4.3-metre [SUV] segment was a conscious one. We felt that this is going to be where we’ll get biggest potential volume", said Martin Uhlarik, VP & Head of Global Design, Tata Motors in conversation with carandbike.

 

The more noticeable changes are with the Curvv EV. First showcased all the way back in 2022, the Curvv EV concept was raw, and had a few show car elements that would never make it to production. The road-ready Curvv EV retains most of the design and styling of the concept, but has a more defined front-end.

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 13

Face of production-spec Curvv EV reminiscent of Nexon EV's.

 

The Curvv EV’s sealed-off face is rather similar to that of the Nexon EV, with a split headlight arrangement. Unlike the concept, where the daytime running lights (DRLs) extended upwards into the bonnet, the production Curvv EV’s connected DRLs extend downwards, like on the Nexon EV. The headlight clusters in the front bumper are linked by black plastic, and the patterns designed into the bumper are also identical to those on the Nexon EV. The charge port, meanwhile, has been accommodated right up front, beneath the Tata logo.

 

Also Read: Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

 

In profile, it’s clear that some concept car bits have been dropped – such as the cameras (replaced by conventional wing mirrors) and the massive 20-inch wheels. The wheels themselves feature aero blades to aid the Curvv’s aerodynamic efficiency, and the SUV features flush-fitting door handles, a first for a production Tata. The concept had a floating C-pillar, which, while a fun design touch, couldn’t be retained for the production Curvv. Wraparound cladding is still finished in gloss black.

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 14

High-riding compact SUV has a sharply raked roofline.

 

The roofline drops, perhaps not as sharply as on the concept, flowing into a split rear spoiler and high deck lid. At the back, the shape of the full-width tail-light remains the same as on the concept, with only a few styling tweaks made to the rear bumper.

 

The combustion engine Curvv, meanwhile, is almost exactly the same as the one we saw at Bharat Mobility Expo, with the exception being the body-coloured inserts in the grille and front bumper, which were painted silver on the Bharat Mobility exhibit.

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 11

Tail section highlights include full-width tail-light and split rear spoiler.

 

Tata Curvv: Platform, dimensions and features

The Curvv EV will be Tata’s second model based on its dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture after the Punch EV. Tata has previously shared the ICE Curvv measures in at 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height, with a 2,560 mm-long wheelbase. Boot capacity for the Curvv ICE has previously been confirmed to be 422 litres.

 

Teasers released in the run up to the launch have also confirmed the Curvv will have a large touchscreen infotainment system and full-digital instruments display similar to what’s seen in the Nexon and Harrier, drive modes and paddle shifters, along with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Curvv will also feature a panoramic sunroof.

 

Also Read: Tata Tiago iCNG AMT Review: Two-Pedal Convenience Meets Frugality

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 12

Combustion engine Curvv has a different front-end compared to the EV.

 

Tata Curvv: Combustion and electric powertrains

Engine options for the Curvv ICE are likely to include a 1.2-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The Curvv EV, meanwhile, is likely to have a battery pack in the range of 50-60 kWh, and a range of over 500 kilometres. Tata has previously said it can offer both single- and dual-motor configurations on this architecture, but it remains to be seen if the Curvv will be available with those options.

 

Tata Curvv: Rivals and expected pricing

While the Curvv is Tata’s first coupe-SUV, it won’t be the only coupe-SUV in the mass segment, as the Citroen Basalt is all set to be launched in August as well. Both will enter the hotly contested compact SUV market, where the Hyundai Creta remains the clear king. The Curvv ICE will sit between the Nexon and the Harrier in terms of price, while the Curvv EV will become Tata’s most expensive all-electric model, at least till the time the Harrier EV arrives.

# Tata Curvv EV# Tata Curvv Electric# Tata Curvv SUV# Tata Curvv ICE# Tata Curvv Diesel# Tata Curvv# Tata Motors# Coupe SUV# petrol# diesel# automatic cars# Electric cars# Electric vehicles# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Highly anticipated SUV-coupe expected to initially arrive in EV guise followed by the internal combustion model.
    Tata Curvv SUV-Coupe Launch On August 7
  • Demand for diesel SUVs is heavily skewed across certain Indian states, so Skoda is mulling introducing a diesel variant of the new-generation Kodiaq SUV as a CBU in select regions.
    New Skoda Kodiaq Diesel Under Consideration For India; Likely To Be A Full Import
  • River's first retail store in Hyderabad is spread out over 1,000 sq. ft., in Kukatpally.
    River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available In Hyderabad
  • The Atto 3 compact SUV is now available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.
    2024 BYD Atto 3: Variants Explained
  • Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, wherein Shell will deploy CCS 50 kW and 60 kW DC fast chargers.
    JSW MG Motor India Partners With Shell To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Latest News

  • New spy images of the upcoming Xpulse 210 revealed more details of the motorcycle
    Upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 Spied Yet Again
  • The brand’s two-wheeler offering, comprising motorcycles ranging from 100 cc to 400 cc, can now be booked via Flipkart.
    Bajaj Motorcycles Now On Sale On Flipkart
  • Even in production form, Tata’s first coupe-SUV appears to have carried over most of the design and styling cues seen on the original concept unveiled all the way back in 2022.
    Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch
  • The National Highway Authority of India has issued guidelines to charge twice the toll from vehicles which do not have the FASTag affixed to the windshield.
    FASTag Not Fixed On Your Windscreen? You Could Be Charged Double Toll
  • Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 to take on other roadsters in the sub-450cc segment. Here are the top ten stats about the motorcycle.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top 10 Stats Of RE's Speed 400 Fighter
  • The GTS is the second variant of the new Panamera range to go on sale in India after the base Panamera.
    New Porsche Panamera GTS Launched In India At Rs 2.33 Crore; Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
  • The Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme while the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets the Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option
    Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street Receive New Colour Schemes
  • The Suzuki Avenis 125 gets new colour options and graphics while retaining the same engine and hardware
    Suzuki Avenis 125 Gets New Colour Options
  • The Basalt is the final vehicle under Citroen’s C-Cubed program, that was earlier shown as a pre-production concept
    Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debut Confirmed For August 2
  • TVS Motor Company owned Norton Motorcycles to receive funding of 200 million pounds towards new product development, research and development, facilities and world-class quality engineering
    Norton Motorcycles To Introduce Six New Models Over Next Three Years; India Launch Confirmed

Research More on Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

Expected Price : ₹ 18 - 25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 11, 2024

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved