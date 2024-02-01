Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

On the first day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Tata Motors debuted the near-production version of the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version of the Curvv at the expo. It follows the same design language as seen with the facelifted versions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. It was first showcased as a concept vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo, and while back then the car was shown a turbo petrol engine, this time around Tata has showcased the diesel version.

The Indian automaker had shared official Curvv images showcasing its exterior design. At the front, the LED light bar resembles the unit on the Nexon. The grille now gets a mix of piano black silver accents like the Harrier. The front bumper gets new headlamp and foglamp housings that look similar to the Harrier and Safari facelifts. A new air vent is positioned between the closed-off grille and the number plate. A larger air intake sits below with the lower edge of the bumper featuring a faux skid plate element.

The Curvv will be 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,630 mm tall and will get a 2,560 mm wheelbase

Towards the side, the SUV has squared wheel arches and thick body cladding, and interestingly, the flush door handles have been retained from the concept vehicle. Also, the dual-tone machined alloy wheels certainly enhance the SUV’s visual appeal. At the rear, the concept appears to have more production-spec light clusters, with the LED light bar now having a darker finish. The triangular insets on the bumper now house secondary lights.

Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year

In terms of size, Tata says that the Curvv is 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,630 mm tall and sits on a 2,560 mm wheelbase. It also has a 422-litre boot.

Engine options will include both petrol and diesel - a 1.2-litre gasoline direct injection turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-diesel motor. Power figures are expected to be in the same ballpark as the Nexon, which gets the same engines. Specifications for the EV version are yet to be revealed.

The Tata Curvv is expected to go on sale in the coming months. While the electric version will be introduced first, the ICE version will be launched later. When launched, the compact SUV will compete against the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara and Hyryder, among others.