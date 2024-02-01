Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- Follows the design language of the updated Nexon, Harrier and Safari
- It is the first Tata model to feature flush door handles
- Tata Motors first showcased the ICE version of the Curvv at the 2023 Auto Expo
On the first day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Tata Motors debuted the near-production version of the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version of the Curvv at the expo. It follows the same design language as seen with the facelifted versions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. It was first showcased as a concept vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo, and while back then the car was shown a turbo petrol engine, this time around Tata has showcased the diesel version.
Also Read: Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
The Indian automaker had shared official Curvv images showcasing its exterior design. At the front, the LED light bar resembles the unit on the Nexon. The grille now gets a mix of piano black silver accents like the Harrier. The front bumper gets new headlamp and foglamp housings that look similar to the Harrier and Safari facelifts. A new air vent is positioned between the closed-off grille and the number plate. A larger air intake sits below with the lower edge of the bumper featuring a faux skid plate element.
The Curvv will be 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,630 mm tall and will get a 2,560 mm wheelbase
Towards the side, the SUV has squared wheel arches and thick body cladding, and interestingly, the flush door handles have been retained from the concept vehicle. Also, the dual-tone machined alloy wheels certainly enhance the SUV’s visual appeal. At the rear, the concept appears to have more production-spec light clusters, with the LED light bar now having a darker finish. The triangular insets on the bumper now house secondary lights.
Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: Tata Curvv Concept Debuts As An Internal Combustion SUV
Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year
In terms of size, Tata says that the Curvv is 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,630 mm tall and sits on a 2,560 mm wheelbase. It also has a 422-litre boot.
Engine options will include both petrol and diesel - a 1.2-litre gasoline direct injection turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-diesel motor. Power figures are expected to be in the same ballpark as the Nexon, which gets the same engines. Specifications for the EV version are yet to be revealed.
The Tata Curvv is expected to go on sale in the coming months. While the electric version will be introduced first, the ICE version will be launched later. When launched, the compact SUV will compete against the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara and Hyryder, among others.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6206 second ago
Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.
-5951 second ago
Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,
-2806 second ago
We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.
9 minutes ago
MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.
13 minutes ago
The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit
47 minutes ago
The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.
53 minutes ago
Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.
1 hour ago
In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.
1 hour ago
Andretti disagrees with F1's decision, vowing to continue work on a competitive F1 team.
1 hour ago
Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.
4 hours ago
All electric SUV is on display at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India stall at the Expo.
22 hours ago
Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more
23 hours ago
Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
7 days ago
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be held between 1-3 February 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi.
6 months ago
Both the electric and ICE versions of the car will launch in 2024, with the former coming out first