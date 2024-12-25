SUVs Launched In India In 2024

With 2025 just around the corner, we look back at all the SUVs that launched in India during the calendar year 2024. The year witnessed the launch of over 40 SUVs which include affordable models such as the Skoda Kylaq and the Nissan Magnite facelift, to more luxurious offerings such as the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. Here is a look at all the SUV launches during the year:



Skoda Kylaq

First unveiled in November 2024, the Kylaq is Skoda’s first attempt at taking on the subcompact SUV segment in India. The Kylaq is the first Skoda car in India to feature the new Modern Solid design language. On the feature front, the new Kylaq packs in bits such as power-adjustable front seats, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, a digital instrument cluster, and more on top variants. The Kylaq gets the familiar VW Group 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol mill used by Skoda and VW in India. Prices for the Kylaq range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).





Mercedes-AMG G63

Mercedes-Benz India launched the facelifted AMG G 63 SUV at Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom) this year. The updated G 63 received a few minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model alongside some new features. The biggest changes to the new G63 include the integration of a 48V mild-hybrid system with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, in addition to the availability of launch control. The G 63 also packs in the latest MBUX infotainment system with a new 12.3-inch central touchscreen - a first for the G 63 - with the latest MBUX graphics. On the cosmetic side, the G 63 gets minor updates over the outgoing model including tweaks to the grille, revised bumpers and wheel designs.

2025 Jeep Meridian

In October 2024, Jeep updated the Meridian SUV in the Indian market. Now offered in four trims- Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, prices for the latest iteration of the SUV range between Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 38.49 lakh. The 2025 Meridian is offered in both five- and seven-seat formats, unlike its predecessor, which was only offered in seven-seat guise. The top-spec Overland variant now gets an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, smart beam assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and collision mitigation braking. On the powertrain front, the SUV retains the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine belting out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. All variants can be had with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox





Nissan Magnite Facelift

Nissan finally gave the Magnite a much-awaited facelift in October of this year. Prices for the Magnite now range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh. With the update, the SUV received a range of subtle cosmetic tweaks which include a revised grille and a restyled front bumper. New features include a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cooled glove box, four-colour ambient lighting, Type-C USB charging ports at the rear and an air filtration system. The Magnite facelift comes with six airbags as standard. On the powertrain front, the Magnite gets the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine, offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT.





Kia EV9





Kia India surprised the Indian market by launching the all-electric EV9, its flagship model in the Indian market in 2024. Shipped in as a completely built unit (CBU), the EV9 is offered in just one variant, priced at Rs. 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). Features offered include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display along, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, head-up display, wireless charger with cooling, ventilated front and rear seats, massage function, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and V2L support. The EV9 in India comes with a 99.8 kWh battery pack which powers two electric motors mounted on each axle giving it an AWD setup. The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383 bhp and an impressive 700 Nm. The ARAI claimed range figure is 561 km which is almost identical to the WLTP figures. It also supports DC fast charging support which can juice up 10-80 per cent in just 24 minutes.





Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2

Following its global debut in May 2024, Rolls-Royce launched the uber-luxurious Cullinan Series II in India in October. The standard Cullinan is priced at Rs 10.50 crore, while the Black Badge Cullinan is priced at a cool Rs 12.25 crore (without options, ex-showroom). With the update, the SUV received a handful of styling changes such as new LED daytime running lights (DRLs), redesigned headlamps, an illuminated grille and reshaped air intakes. The Cullinan Series II introduces a full-length glass panel on the dashboard. Under the hood, the Cullinan Series II retains the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine which delivers nearly 600 bhp and 900 Nm of torque in the Black Badge variant.



Tata Nexon iCNG

Tata launched the CNG-powered iteration of its popular Nexon SUV in India earlier this year. Available across eight trims, the iCNG version of the sub-four metre SUV is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh, going up to Rs 14.59 lakh. Some of the notable features on the higher trims include voice assisted panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps and wipers, and six airbags. The Nexon iCNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 98.6 bhp and 170 Nm and is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission only. The claimed mileage of the Nexon CNG is 24 kms/kg.





Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV

Mercedes-Benz launched the all-electric EQS 580 SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). At the time of its launch, in September, it was just Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the smaller EQE SUV. Some notable features on the SUV include the MBUX Hyperscreen, also seen on the EQS sedan, Burmester 3D Surround sound system, ventilated front seats with powered thigh support, electrically adjustable second-row seats, rear seat entertainment, a removable tablet in the rear armrest, air suspension with continuously adjustable damping, and rear-axle steering. On the powertrain front, the SUV is equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack that powers a dual-motor setup that makes 536 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque. The ARAI-certified range figure of the vehicle is rated at 809 kilometres.





Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

In addition to launching the Creta facelift, the company also launched the facelifted version of its larger sibling, the Alcazar. This was the first update for the three-row SUV since its introduction in 2021. With the update, it received a design more in line with the Creta facelift. The features offered on the vehicle include a 10.25-inch touchscreen and an all-digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, ventilated seats for the front row and second row, memory function for the driver’s seat, and second-row wireless charger. The Alcazar is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options, with a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter, or a seven-speed DCT automatic.





Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV became the most affordable offering from Maybach in India when it was launched in September this year. Priced at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom), the electric SUV is a more luxurious version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The features on the EQS 680 Maybach include individual recliner seats, a fridge, individual entertainment screens for both rear passengers and a tablet in the centre console, a 790 Watt Burmeister premium sound system, and a large panoramic sunroof. The EQS SUV Maybach comes with a 122 kWh battery which powers two electric motors one on each axle producing a combined output of 640 bhp and 950 Nm. Claimed range is just over 600 kilometres on a full charge.





Tata Curvv EV

After much anticipation, Tata Motors finally launched an all-electric iteration of the Curvv EV, its coupe-SUV in the Indian market. With prices ranging from Rs. 17.49 lakh to Rs. 21.99 lakh, it is currently the most expensive EV sold by Tata Motors in the Indian market. Built on Tata’s Acti.EV architecture, the production-spec model’s design was very much in line with the concept car’s design. The list of features on the Curvv EV includes - a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL music system, ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 360-degree surround-view system and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof. The Curvv is offered with two battery options- 45 kWh and 55 kWh, which power a 123 kW liquid-cooled PMS motor. MIDC range figures for the model are 430 km (45 kWh) and 502 km (55 kWh).





Tata Curvv ICE

Nearly a month after the Curvv EV’s launch, Tata launched the ICE iteration of the Curvv with prices ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh. The ICE Curvv is offered in a total of 8 trim levels - Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A, and with three engine options. While the basic design of the Curvv ICE was the same as the EV, it gets a few different styling cues such as a contrast black-finished grille with body-coloured inserts. Top variants pack in tech such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an in-built air purifier. The Curvv is offered with three engine options - the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol, a 1.5 litre Kryojet turbo-diesel and a Hyperion 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.





Audi Q8 Facelift

Nearly a year after its global debut, Audi launched the facelifted Q8 SUV in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom) in August 2024. With the update, the model received a few subtle cosmetic tweaks such as a new single-frame grille with new geometric patterning, revised front and rear bumpers, and new 21-inch alloy wheels. A few features in the vehicle include a 360-degree surround view camera, panoramic sunroof, and four-zone climate control. The Audi Q8 facelift is solely offered in one powertrain option in India, which is a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI petrol engine churns out 345 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.





Mahindra Thar Roxx

Arguably one of the most anticipated launches of the year, the five-door Thar, named the Thar Roxx was finally launched in India. Offered in both 4X2 and 4X4 configurations, prices for the Thar Roxx range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh. The five-door Thar’s design, while similar to the three-door model, still has a few differences, such as the revised round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, fog lights built into the front bumper, painted grille with a six-slot design, and an angled C-pillar, with a triangular rear quarter glass. It also received a range of new features such as a panoramic sunroof, level-2 ADAS, digital instruments cluster, 1025-inch infotainment screen, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, 6-way powered seats, Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree camera. The SUV is offered with a diesel engine which churns out 150 bhp in the 4X2 version and 172 bhp in the 4X4 version. The turbo petrol engine, on the other hand, produces 160 bhp in the 4X2 version and 174 bhp in the 4X4 version. Peak torque output for the 4X2 version is rated at 330 Nm for both engines, while in the 4X4 version, it is 370 Nm for the diesel version and 380 Nm for the petrol.





Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV is the fourth product from Citroen’s C-Cubed program, launched in India in August 2024. Prices for the SUV range from Rs 7.99 lakh up to Rs 13.62 lakh. Features inside the Basalt include a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, 7.0-inch full digital instruments display, 15-watt wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech. The Basalt is offered with two petrol engines in the Indian market- a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine that is solely available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.





Lamborghini Urus SE

In August, Lamborghini launched the plug-in-hybrid iteration of the Urus SUV in India at a price tag of Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). The most powerful version of the Urus to date, the Urus SE is powered by a hybrid powertrain that combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor and 25.9 kWh on-board battery pack. Total system output stands at 789 bhp and 950 Nm. Additionally, the vehicle also gets a series of new styling cues over the standard Urus such as the slimmer headlamps up front outlined by C-shaped DRLs, a new front bumper with revised air intakes, new tailgate and bumper. The Urus SE’s interior has also been updated, and it now has a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen.



Mercedes-AMG GLC 43

Mercedes-Benz launched the latest iteration of the AMG GLC 43 Coupe in India this year, at a price tag of Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom). The new model ditched the old V6 for a four-cylinder engine, similar to the AMG C 43 sedan that was launched in India last year. The new engine, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit produces 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Visually, the GLC 43 looks quite similar to the GLC coupe offered on sale in foreign markets, save for a few AMG-specific bits such as the grille, larger air inlets, wheel arches painted in body colour, side sill panels and 20-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the GLC 43 has a similar layout as the standard GLC, with a large 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instruments display.





Nissan X-Trail

After much anticipation, Nissan finally launched the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market. Shipped in as a CBU, the SUV is priced at a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, India) introductory price tag, making it significantly more expensive than similarly sized rivals. The SUV is solely offered in seven-seat guise in the Indian market. Features offered on the SUV include a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a floating 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a wireless phone charger, an engine start-stop button and a panoramic sunroof. On the powertrain front, the X-Trail is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system that churns out 161 bhp at 4800 rpm and a peak torque of 300 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm. The India-spec model will come with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) as standard, sending power to the front wheels.



Maserati Grecale

Maserati launched its SUV, the Grecale in India earlier this year with prices ranging from Rs 1.31 crore to Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom). The Grecale will be available in three variants – GT, Modena and Trofeo. The former two make use of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol making 300 bhp and 330 bhp respectively, the Trofeo gets the Nettuno V6 which is also offered in the MC20. The 3.0-litre V6 makes 530 bhp and 620 Nm which is good enough for a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.8 seconds. All versions get a ZF eight-speed automatic as standard. It also comes fitted with air suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, VDCM active chassis control, and advanced noise insulation. Features on the vehicle include a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen conjoined with an 8.8-inch digital screen on the lower half of the dashboard, alongside a configurable driver’s display measuring 12.3 inches.



Mini Countryman E

Mini launched the new Countryman Electric in India at Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). While the model is offered in both EV and ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) guises in foreign markets, India only gets the all-electric version of the Countryman. The new Countryman Electric is radically different from the previous model, featuring all-new headlamps, a larger black octagonal grille, and notable flares above the wheel arches. On the inside, Mini has opted for a minimalistic design for the new Countryman, featuring a round 9.5-inch display. The Countryman E is powered by a single-motor setup that churns out 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle is equipped with a 66.45 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 462 km.





BYD Atto 3 Dynamic

BYD launched the updated iteration of its Atto 3 compact SUV in India. The Atto 3 is now offered in a new base variant, at a starting price tag of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest change included a smaller, 50 kWh battery pack for the base variant and a new exterior colour option. While the Premium and Superior variants, equipped with a 60.48 kWh battery pack, have an ARAI-certified range of up to 521 km, the base-spec Dynamic variant’s battery pack delivers a range of up to 468 km.





Mercedes-Benz EQA

In July 2024, Mercedes-Benz launched the EQA, the all-electric sibling of the GLA SUV in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its launch, the EQA became the smallest, most affordable all-electric offering from the German automaker in India, slotting in beneath the EQB. The EQA 250+ is powered by a single-motor setup that churns out 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. The EV is equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 560 km (WLTP).

Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB

Alongside the EQA, Mercedes-Benz also launched the updated EQB which received some minor cosmetic tweaks, and mechanical upgrades. The vehicle is offered in two variants in India- the five-seat EQB 350 (priced at Rs 77.5 lakh, ex-showroom), and the seven-seat EQB 250+ (priced at Rs 70.9 lakh, ex-showroom), with a higher range. The EQB 350 is offered with a dual motor setup, churning out 284 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. The EQB 250+ on the other hand, is powered by a single-motor setup that puts out 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. Both variants get a battery with a capacity of 70.5 kWh, that delivers a range of up to 535 km on the EQB 250+, and up to 447 km on the EQB 350 (both on the WLTP cycle).





2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Another SUV launch from Mercedes-Maybach this year was the updated GLS 600 with a number of small cosmetic updates. The SUV is priced at Rs 3.35 crore, making it about Rs 39 lakh costlier than the old model. Despite this, the SUV mostly remains the same, retaining a similar set of features. Under the hood, the GLS 600 retains the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine of the outgoing model developing 550 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox.





Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra gave its XUV300 a much-needed facelift, along with a name change earlier this year. Now called the XUV 3XO, the vehicle received a significant redesign, alongside a host of new features. Prices for the vehicle now range from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle received a redesigned interior layout in line with the XUV400 Pro, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instruments display. Features offered on the XUV 3XO include dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat and AdrenoX-enabled connected car features. Powertrain options have been carried over unchanged, so the XUV 3XO is available with two petrol engine options and one diesel.





New Force Gurkha

After much anticipation, Force finally updated its Gurkha SUV giving it some minor exterior updates, a refreshed cabin with more creature comforts, and a more powerful engine. With this update, Force India also brought back the 5-door version of the 4x4 SUV. While the design of the Gurkha mostly remained the same after the update, the interior was updated, and now features a new 9-inch touchscreen display along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include – multiple USB ports, individual armrests, and new cupholders. The 2024 Force Gurkha packs the same 2.6-litre diesel engine, however, now the oil burner makes 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a proper 4x4 system with front and rear locking differential.





2024 Jeep Wrangler

Jeep launched the updated Wrangler in India earlier this year. With the update, the vehicle received a series of minor cosmetic tweaks alongside a few additional features. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs. 67.65 lakh while the more off-road-oriented Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs. 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom). There’s a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen inside which gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are six airbags as standard, and the SUV gets 12-way powered seats up front as well. The SUV also gets an ADAS suite of features such as forward collision warning, advanced brake assist, auto high-beam and adaptive cruise control.





BMW iX xDrive 50

While BMW previously had the iX on sale, it was the less powerful xDrive 40 variant. This year, BMW launched the iX XDrive 50 at Rs 1.39 crore, a more powerful version of the all-electric iX SUV and is offered with a larger battery pack. The iX xDrive50 is powered by a dual-motor setup on the front and rear axles that churn out a combined 530 bhp and 765 Nm of torque, 200 bhp and 135 Nm of torque more than the xDrive40. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The iX also gets a massive 111.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a WLTP range of 635 km.

Hyundai Creta Facelift, Creta N-Line

The Creta received a comprehensive update for 2024 bringing with it a new, more squared-off look, an overhauled cabin, new features and the more powerful turbo-petrol engine from the Alcazar. With prices ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), The Creta now packs in tech such as a 10.25-inch central infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, Bose audio system, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats tyre pressure monitoring and more. On the safety front, six airbags along with ABS and ESC are standard while top variants now pack in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines have been carried forward both offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. Additionally, the discontinued 1.4-litre turbo-petrol was replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill from the Verna with the unit paired with a 7-speed DCT unit as standard.







Hyundai later introduced the Creta N Line in India, which is essentially the sportier iteration of the Creta SUV, which received a range of cosmetic changes and tweaks to the suspension and steering rack for enhanced handling characteristics, along with a sportier sounding exhaust. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood is lifted straight from the standard Creta Turbo with the output continuing to stand at 158 bhp and 253 Nm.





Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift



Mercedes-Benz launched the GLA facelift in the Indian market in January 2024. With the update, the vehicle received a set of minor cosmetic changes in addition to a few features which include Blind Spot Assist, a 360-degree camera, a Keyless-Go Comfort Package and the latest-generation MBUX NTG7 software. The GLA facelift is offered in three variants- the GLA 200, GLA 220d 4MATIC and GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line, with prices ranging from Rs 50.50 lakh to Rs 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom).





2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 was launched alongside the GLA facelift with prices starting at Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom, India). The 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol mill was upgraded with the facelift with the unit developing 560 Nm of torque – up 40 Nm over its predecessor. This can be temporarily bumped up to 600 Nm for 10 seconds. Power stays unchanged at 429 bhp. The unit now also comes coupled with a 48V mild hybrid system that offers an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm under hard acceleration. The SUV also received a few subtle design changes along with a larger standard features list.





2024 Range Rover Evoque

JLR launched an updated version of the Range Rover Evoque ( priced at Rs 67.90 lakh) with subtle cosmetic updates followed by a longer equipment list. The SUV received new adaptive LED headlights, a revised grille, and new alloy wheels, alongside two new colour options- Corinthian Bronze and Tribeca Blue. On the inside, the SUV received an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features of the vehicle include a 3D camera, a new cabin air filtration system, and a panoramic sunroof. The 2.0-litre petrol on the SUV churns out 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque. The diesel on the other hand, makes a peak 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque. The Evoque will be offered with a 9-speed automatic automatic transmission across all variants.



Porsche Macan EV

After unveiling the model at the start of the year, Porsche revealed the prices of the Macan EV in India. The prices of three variants of the EV are listed on its website, these include the base Macan electric (Rs 1.22 crore), the Macan 4S electric (Rs 1.39 crore), and the Macan Turbo electric (Rs 1.69 crore). Where the range-topping Turbo makes 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm and is capable of doing 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, the base variant produces around 360 bhp and 563 Nm. On the other hand, the 4S punches out almost 515 bhp (with boost mode, 448 bhp as standard) and 820 Nm. All three variants have a 100 kWh battery pack using an 800-volt architecture with 270 kW DC fast-charging capacity. The base variant has a range of 641 km, the 4S, a range of 606 km, while the Turbo has a range of 591 km (all figures, WLTP).





Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift

In January 2024, JLR India launched the updated Discovery Sport at a price tag of Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With the update, the model received a few minor design changes in addition to changes to the interior. The model gets a larger 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of powertrain, the model continues to be offered with a duo of 2.0 litre petrol and diesel engines.





2024 MG Astor

MG updated the Astor compact SUV at the start of the year, which introduced a range of new features on the vehicle. These included ventilated seats on the front row, wireless charger, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto along with an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror. Drivetrain options remain the same with the 1.5-litre Petrol engine being offered across all trims. It makes 108 bhp along with 144 Nm and comes with 5-speed MT as well as CVT options. The 1.3 litre Turbo meanwhile just comes with a 6-speed AT and is exclusively available with the top, feature-loaded Savvy Pro trim. It delivers 138 bhp with 220 Nm.





Kia Sonet Facelift

The Kia Sonet received a facelift at the start of the year, which gave it a refreshed design in addition to new tech features and ADAS functionality. The cabin of the facelifted Sonet comes loaded with a new digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, Level 1 ADAS suite, electronically adjustable ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system, a sunroof, and LED ambient lighting. Powertrain options, which include a 1.2-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine have been retained.





Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift





Mercedes-Benz’s first launch of the year was the facelifted version of the GLS SUV. With the update, the SUV gained a series of cosmetic tweaks alongside a few tech upgrades. While the changes on the outside include the larger grille and a redesigned front bumper, inside, Mercedes has updated the MBUX system with additional features and graphics. The GLS is offered with a 3.0-litre petrol in the 450 variant and a 3.0-litre diesel engine in the 450d variant.

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra ended the year with a bang, by launching two new EVs, one of which was the BE 6. The BE 6 is one of Mahindra’s first production electric SUVs, alongside the XEV 9e, to be underpinned by the brand’s all-new INGLO platform and is the first in a family of SUVs under the BE sub-brand. The design of the BE 6 was pretty much the same as the concept that was showcased a few years back. The EV is also loaded with features such as a head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, connected vehicle tech, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with Dolby Atmos, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system and a one-touch parking function that does not require the driver to be inside the vehicle. Buyers can opt between a 59 kWh or 79 kWh battery pack depending on the variant selected. The electric motor develops 170 kW of peak power when paired with the 59 kWh battery and a stronger 210 kW with the larger 79 kWh variants. Peak torque remains unchanged at 380 Nm.



Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra’s second EV launch based on the INGLO platform was the XEV 9e, with a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh. Similar to the BE 6, the XEV 9e carries over almost all of the concept’s exterior design. On the feature front, the fully-loaded XEV 9e will get similar bells and whistles as the BE 6e such as one-touch parking, Level 2 ADAS tech, a widescreen display with three screens and more. The XEV 9e is offered with two battery pack options - a 59 kWh unit in lower variants and a larger 79 kWh unit in top variants. Coming to the power outputs the electric motor is good for 170 kW and 380 Nm of peak torque when paired with the 59 kWh battery pack. Peak power is bumped up to 210 kW with the larger battery though torque stays unchanged. Mahindra says that the XEV 9e will offer a range of up to 656 km (ARAI certified) single charge with the 79 kWh battery pack. The certified range of the 59 kWh unit meanwhile stands at 542 km.





Audi Q7 Facelift

Audi’s last launch of the year was the facelifted Q7 which arrived as a 2025 model-year vehicle with a bunch of cosmetic revisions and feature upgrades. New visual features on the SUV include Matrix LED headlights with darkened surrounds and LED DRLs that offer customizable patterns. There is a new, redesigned grille as well with larger silver surround and chrome inserts. The list of features on the SUV includes – 4-zone climate control, cricket leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system and electrically folding 3rd-row seats. Under the hood, the Q7 facelift retains its 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which delivers 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 48V mild hybrid tech and an automatic transmission with quattro all-wheel drive tech.

2025 Range Rover Sport

JLR India updated the made-in-India Range Rover Sport for the 2025 model year. Now offered in a higher-spec Dynamic HSE variant, the SUV is priced at Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom), Rs 5 lakh more than the 2024 SUV. As a result, the model gets a few additional features such as winged headrests, a massage function for the front seats, and a head-up display. The 2025 model year Range Rover Sport will be offered in five exterior colours - Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue and Charente Grey. On the powertrain front, the 2025 Range Rover Sport carries forward the engine options from before. Buyers can pick between a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. Both units are paired with an automatic gearbox as standard.