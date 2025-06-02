Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 44.72 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Fortuner NeoDrive mild-hybrid in India. Priced at Rs 44.72 lakh (Rs 50.09 lakh for the Legender, ex-showroom), the Fortuner NeoDrive is equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, paired with the ubiquitous 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. This system, Toyota claims, will enhance the Fortuner’s fuel efficiency figure, thanks to the presence of an idle stop-start function, and will also benefit performance. It’s worth noting the Fortuner NeoDrive is available only with the four-wheel drive automatic variant of the SUV, and costs Rs 2 lakh more than the equivalent standard Fortuner diesel. Deliveries of the Neo Drive models will begin in the third week of June.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

The 48-volt mild-hybrid system features a belt-integrated starter generator and a lithium-ion battery of unspecified capacity. The battery recharges when the SUV decelerates, recouping braking energy which would otherwise be lost, whilst also boosting braking performance. A ‘Boost Assist’ function will aid low-speed acceleration, offering some additional torque at city speeds. The idle start-stop function cuts emissions and fuel consumption by switching off the engine when the SUV is stationary for a prolonged duration.

Neo Drive variants will offer enhanced fuel efficiency and low-speed acceleration, claims Toyota.

Other new features for the Fortuner NeoDrive include wireless phone charging and Multi-Terrain Select drive and traction modes. Toyota will also offer 360-degree cameras on the Fortuner NeoDrive, but as an optional accessory available at its dealerships.

No other mechanical or design changes have been made to the Fortuner with the launch of the Neo Drive variants. The SUV continues with its 201 bhp, 500 Nm diesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.