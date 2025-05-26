Login
Latest News
Volkswagen Golf GTI Second Batch Of 100 Units Confirmed For IndiaSuzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: In Pictures Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India At Rs 53 LakhTata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback ShowdownVolvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Specifications Revealed
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Latest Articles
5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply

How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels
Toyota Fortuner Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Toyota has announced that it has sold 3 lakh Fortuner and Legender SUVs in the Indian market since the launch of the SUV in 2009.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota Fortuner sales cross 3 lakh unit mark
  • Fortuner was first launched in 2009
  • Prices range between Rs 35.37 lakh and Rs 51.94 lakh

Toyota has announced that it has reached a milestone of 3 lakh unit sales for the Fortuner SUV in India. The first-generation Fortuner was launched in the country in 2009 and received quite a few updates over the years in the form of facelifts until the introduction of the second-generation model in 2016. The Legender variant was later rolled out in 2021. 

 

The Fortuner is currently available in two engine options: a 2.8-litre diesel, which is good for 201 bhp and 420 Nm for the MT variant and 500 Nm for the AT. The other is a 2.7-litre petrol engine which churns out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT for the diesel, while the petrol can be had in the latter only.   

 

Also Read: 2026 Toyota RAV4 SUV Goes Hybrid Only; Debuts In Three Trim Lines

Toyota Fortuner

On the features front, the SUV comes equipped with leather seats, ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, JBL speakers, driving modes (eco, normal and sport), park assist, and more. 

  

The Toyota Fortuner is priced at Rs. 35.37 lakh for the petrol 4x2 AT variant. Diesel variants start at Rs 36.33 lakh for the 4x2 MT and go up to Rs 51.94 lakh for the top-spec 4x4 AT GR-S version. Meanwhile, the Legender variant is priced between Rs 44.11 lakh and Rs 48.09 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). 

