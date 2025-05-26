Toyota Fortuner Crosses 3 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Toyota has announced that it has reached a milestone of 3 lakh unit sales for the Fortuner SUV in India. The first-generation Fortuner was launched in the country in 2009 and received quite a few updates over the years in the form of facelifts until the introduction of the second-generation model in 2016. The Legender variant was later rolled out in 2021.

The Fortuner is currently available in two engine options: a 2.8-litre diesel, which is good for 201 bhp and 420 Nm for the MT variant and 500 Nm for the AT. The other is a 2.7-litre petrol engine which churns out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT for the diesel, while the petrol can be had in the latter only.

On the features front, the SUV comes equipped with leather seats, ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, JBL speakers, driving modes (eco, normal and sport), park assist, and more.

The Toyota Fortuner is priced at Rs. 35.37 lakh for the petrol 4x2 AT variant. Diesel variants start at Rs 36.33 lakh for the 4x2 MT and go up to Rs 51.94 lakh for the top-spec 4x4 AT GR-S version. Meanwhile, the Legender variant is priced between Rs 44.11 lakh and Rs 48.09 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).