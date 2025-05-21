2026 Toyota RAV4 SUV Goes Hybrid Only; Debuts In Three Trim Lines

One of Toyota’s most popular SUVs in Western markets, the RAV4 has now entered its sixth generation, debuting an all-new look and going hybrid-only. The new RAV4 adopts a boxier design than its predecessor, with Toyota going so far as to offer the SUV in three distinct styling lines – Core, Adventure/Rugged and Sport, each with its own distinctive styling elements.

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched In India At Rs 32.58 Lakh



Sixth-gen RAV4 is offered solely with hybrid powertrain options.

Starting with the styling, the new RAV4’s boxier looks are accentuated by sharp lines and creases, squared-out wheel arches, and heavily sculpted haunches that add some pizzazz to the SUV. Styling details adopted from other newer Toyotas include the C-shaped headlamps up front and layered grille design. Now, this is where the styling starts to change based on which line is selected.

Also read: Toyota Camry Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Now Priced At Rs 48.50 Lakh



RAV4 adopts the new Hammerhead fascia from new Toyotas; Core series models get a cheesegrater central air vent, a lower airdam and deep set side vents.

The Core series features a closed grille with a prominent upper lip and a black trim element connecting the lower edges of the headlamps. A large rectangular central air dam with a cheese-grater design sits below, flanked by a large C-shaped housing where the fog lamps sit. A large central air dam sits at the base of the bumper, with a silver skid-plate element below.

The rear meanwhile is characterised by slim tail lamps with segmented lighting elements and a rear bumper with a prominent skid plate element.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Features, AWD AT Variant Introduced



Adventure series gets more rugged design cues, including a variant-unique grille design.

The Adventure series gets something more akin to a traditional grille between the headlamps, along with a chunkier front bumper with a large central air vent. The side vents are delete,d while auxiliary lights are now incorporated within the central air vent. The skid plate element at the bumper’s base is more pronounced, while round the back, the rear bumper features chunkier cladding.

Changes to the GR Sport are not limited to just cosmetics; gets revamped suspension, retuned steering and wider track.

Also read: Toyota bZ4X Facelift Revealed; Gets New Battery Packs, More Powerful Electric Motors



The Sport series – comprising the GR Sport - gets similar styling to the Core series but with a sportier bumper with larger vents, mesh-finished central air intake and a lip spoiler at the base of the bumper. A roof-mounted spoiler and a different bumper with faux diffuser design round out the looks. Design aside, the GR Sport also gets mechanical upgrades over its other counterparts, including a wider track, retuned springs paired with high-performance dampers, a retuned steering rack and strengthened rear bracing.

Cabin design is adopted from other new Toyotas; trim line separation comes from the use of different upholstery and colours.

The cabin, meanwhile, is more standardised and in line with recent new Toyotas, with just colours and materials setting the three styling lines apart. Based on the spec, owners get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with either a 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch central touchscreen. Toyota has also retained the use of physical buttons on the centre console for functions such as drive modes, off-road modes, and air-con temperature controls. Depending on the variants, the RAV4 gets a pair of wireless charging pads located beneath the central air con vents, while the front centre armrest can uniquely be flipped over to form a table.

Also read: New Toyota C-HR+ Electric SUV Debuts With Up To 600 Km Range



12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offered as standard in most markets; touchscreen size ranges between 10.5-inch and 12.9-inches.

Moving to the powertrain, the all-new RAV4 is solely offered with hybrid powertrains across all variants. Buyers can opt for either a self-charging hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. The self-charging hybrids develop 181 bhp in FWD and 188 bhp in AWD guise, while the PHEVs develop a stronger 264 bhp in FWD and 300 bhp in AWD configurations. The PHEVs also feature a new 22.7 kWh battery offering an all-electric range of up to 100 km (WLTP) and support up to 50 kW DC fast charging.

Toyota says that it will commence rolling out the new RAV4 across global markets in the coming months.