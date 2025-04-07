Login
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Features, AWD AT Variant Introduced

Toyota has added new features to its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, along with replacing the top-spec AWD variants' 5-speed MT with a 6-speed AT.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Hyryder start at Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Six airbags offered as standard across all variants
  • Top-spec V trim now gets a 6-speed AT option

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has rolled out a series of updates for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Among a plethora of feature additions, the main highlight is the introduction of a 6-speed automatic transmission option for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) top-spec variant. Launched in 2022 under the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, the Hyryder shares its platform and design with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is also expected to receive similar updates. The Hyryder is currently priced from Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

   

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Interior

In terms of safety, the Hyryder now features six airbags as standard across all variants. Additionally, the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) is now included with automatic transmission-equipped models in select trims. Toyota also claims to have implemented structural improvements.  

  

Higher-end variants of the SUV now come with several added features. These include an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, rear door sunshades, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats for both the driver and co-driver. Other additions include Type-C USB fast-charging ports, LED reading and spot lamps, an Air Quality Index (AQI) display, and a newly designed speedometer. Select variants will also offer dual-tone exterior colour options. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth

 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered with multiple powertrain options: A 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine delivering 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, a CNG version of the same engine and a strong hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. 

