Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Features, AWD AT Variant Introduced

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has rolled out a series of updates for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Among a plethora of feature additions, the main highlight is the introduction of a 6-speed automatic transmission option for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) top-spec variant. Launched in 2022 under the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, the Hyryder shares its platform and design with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is also expected to receive similar updates. The Hyryder is currently priced from Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of safety, the Hyryder now features six airbags as standard across all variants. Additionally, the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) is now included with automatic transmission-equipped models in select trims. Toyota also claims to have implemented structural improvements.

Higher-end variants of the SUV now come with several added features. These include an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, rear door sunshades, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ambient lighting, and ventilated front seats for both the driver and co-driver. Other additions include Type-C USB fast-charging ports, LED reading and spot lamps, an Air Quality Index (AQI) display, and a newly designed speedometer. Select variants will also offer dual-tone exterior colour options.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered with multiple powertrain options: A 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine delivering 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, a CNG version of the same engine and a strong hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. Depending on the variant, transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.