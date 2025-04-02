Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent GrowthKinetic Files Patent For Updated E-LunaKTM Restarts Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 FIRST RIDE REVIEWKawasaki KLX 230 Review: A Must-Have Bike But At What Cost! | Road Test | Mileage | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth

Over 3.3 lakh units sold in the last fiscal year, the Toyota line-up in India recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • SUVs/MPVs contributed over 35 per cent to the overall sales
  • Exports were up by 59 per cent
  • March 2025 also witnessed 30,043 unit sales

Toyota India recorded their highest ever sales record in a financial year with a year-on-year growth of 28 per cent. Compared to the 2,63,512 units sold in FY23-24, the Japanese giant registered a sale record of 3,37,148 units in the FY24-25. In March 2025, the sales stood at 30,043 units which is 11 per cent up compared to the same month last year. 

Toyota Camry 2024 34

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year
 

Although Toyota didn’t specify the export percentage for FY24-25, the exports are up by 59 per cent, asserts the carmaker. Of the total sales in March 2025, domestic sales are said to account for 28,373 units, while exports contributed 1,670 units. Also, SUVs/MPVs accounted for 35 per cent of the overall sales. Toyota currently has a 12-car line-up in India, which includes – Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hilux, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser 300.  Even the strong presence in tier 1 and tier 2 cities has been a crucial factor for the record sales in the last year, believes the Japanese carmaker. Apart from that, the new ownership solution tools such as T-Care and T-Gloss apart from the pre-owned space have allowed the customers to explore the extended line-up Toyota has on offer in India. 

8vfp6mno toyota fortuner 650x400 27 February 21

 

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh
 

Commenting on the sales performance, Varinder Wadhwa, vice president, of the sales-service-used car business and profit enhancement, said, “The growth has been fuelled by the strong and consistent adoption of SUVs MPVs and hybrids, further reinforced by robust export momentum and deeper engagement in Tier II and III cities—highlighting the increasing relevance of our diverse product portfolio. This has created strong opportunities for us while establishing a solid foundation for the coming year, even amid intensifying competition and rising consumer expectations.”

# toyota Kirloskar India# toyota# toyota cars# toyota car sales# toyota cars sales# toyota kirloskar motors# toyota innova# toyota Camry# toyota India# toyota maruti suzuki# car# Cars# New Cars# sales-figure# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Changes to the facelift include revised looks, an updated cabin, faster charging support and new powertrains.
    Toyota bZ4X Facelift Revealed; Gets New Battery Packs, More Powerful Electric Motors
  • The car&bike team undertook a 2400+ km round trip to attend the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
    Auto Expo 2025 Mega Drive: Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai In A Kia Carens & Toyota Innova Hycross
  • New all-electric C-HR+ is based on the EV-specific e-TNGA architecture and is larger than the C-HR hybrid already on sale in global markets.
    New Toyota C-HR+ Electric SUV Debuts With Up To 600 Km Range
  • The Toyota Camry’s competitors for the award included the Mini Cooper S and Kia Carnival
    car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year
  • Toyota has given its Hilux pickup truck a completely blacked-out treatment.
    Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh

Latest News

  • Maruti Suzuki will hike prices of seven models in its line-up, with the updated prices to come into effect from April 8.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000
  • The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four trims with prices currently ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30
  • Over 3.3 lakh units sold in the last fiscal year, the Toyota line-up in India recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.
    Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth
  • Apart from the alloys, the patent image also shows a box located on the spine which could be for additional storage or a detachable battery pack to extend the range.
    Kinetic Files Patent For Updated E-Luna
  • KTM India has already launched the KTM 390 Adventure, manufactured by Bajaj Auto, and is gearing up to launch the 390 Enduro and 390 SMC soon.
    KTM Restarts Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen
  • With a three-car line-up, Honda managed positive sales growth while the exports of the Elevate to the Japanese market have helped record the best-ever export in the financial calendar.
    Auto Sales FY2025: Honda Marks Positive Growth With Best-Ever Export Figures
  • The Alcazar was previously offered with a wired connectivity option even in the range-topping variants.
    Hyundai Alcazar Now Comes With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto
  • All-Electric Carens features a charging socket in the nose and is expected to share much of the upcoming Carens facelift’s design.
    Kia Carens EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Debut
  • The Dark Edition variants will sport a black theme and come with a few cosmetic tweaks over the standard models
    Citroen C3, Aircross, Basalt Dark Edition Variants Teased
  • The range-topping trim in the global lineup of Tiguan is set to be launched in India on April 14, 2025
    India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Come With Adaptive Suspension, Level 2 ADAS
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth