Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth

Toyota India recorded their highest ever sales record in a financial year with a year-on-year growth of 28 per cent. Compared to the 2,63,512 units sold in FY23-24, the Japanese giant registered a sale record of 3,37,148 units in the FY24-25. In March 2025, the sales stood at 30,043 units which is 11 per cent up compared to the same month last year.

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year



Although Toyota didn’t specify the export percentage for FY24-25, the exports are up by 59 per cent, asserts the carmaker. Of the total sales in March 2025, domestic sales are said to account for 28,373 units, while exports contributed 1,670 units. Also, SUVs/MPVs accounted for 35 per cent of the overall sales. Toyota currently has a 12-car line-up in India, which includes – Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hilux, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser 300. Even the strong presence in tier 1 and tier 2 cities has been a crucial factor for the record sales in the last year, believes the Japanese carmaker. Apart from that, the new ownership solution tools such as T-Care and T-Gloss apart from the pre-owned space have allowed the customers to explore the extended line-up Toyota has on offer in India.

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh



Commenting on the sales performance, Varinder Wadhwa, vice president, of the sales-service-used car business and profit enhancement, said, “The growth has been fuelled by the strong and consistent adoption of SUVs MPVs and hybrids, further reinforced by robust export momentum and deeper engagement in Tier II and III cities—highlighting the increasing relevance of our diverse product portfolio. This has created strong opportunities for us while establishing a solid foundation for the coming year, even amid intensifying competition and rising consumer expectations.”