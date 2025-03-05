Login
Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh

Available only with automatic since launch – in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises – the Legender gets a third variant with a six-speed manual transmission with slightly less torque than automatic.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Powered by 2.8-litre diesel making 201bhp and 420Nm
  • Six-speed manual has 80Nm less than the automatic
  • Available in pearl white with a black roof paint scheme

Toyota India has added a new version to the Legender lineup with the introduction of a manual transmission choice with the 4x4 derivative at a sticker price of Rs 46.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Since its launch, the flagship Legender was only available with an automatic transmission, but now buyers get a choice of a three-pedal setup when opting for the 4x4 hardware, which costs around Rs 1.7 lakh less compared to the automatic.

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Receives Updates And New Variants In Thailand

experience legender car

 

Power comes from the same 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, which now makes 201bhp and 420Nm, paired to a six-speed manual. The torque output with this manual gearbox is down by 80 Nm compared to the automatic version, which puts out a hefty 500 Nm. There are no visible differences on the Legender with the three-pedal setup. However, you can only buy it in one paint scheme – Pearl White with a black dual-tone roof. The cabin is also familiar with a black-maroon theme and comes with the same set of feature lists as the other two variants in the lineup. 

 

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4: All You Need To Know

 

Bookings for the Legender 4X4 Manual have commenced, and customers can visit the nearest dealership or can also book online at the official website.

# toyota Kirloskar India# toyota# toyota cars# toyota kirloskar motors# toyota India# toyota fortuner# toyota fortuner legender# legender# legend edition# toyota fortuner legender 4x4 MT# car# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Auto Expo News# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs
