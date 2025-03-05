Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh
By Bilal Firfiray
1 mins read
Published on March 5, 2025
Highlights
- Powered by 2.8-litre diesel making 201bhp and 420Nm
- Six-speed manual has 80Nm less than the automatic
- Available in pearl white with a black roof paint scheme
Toyota India has added a new version to the Legender lineup with the introduction of a manual transmission choice with the 4x4 derivative at a sticker price of Rs 46.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Since its launch, the flagship Legender was only available with an automatic transmission, but now buyers get a choice of a three-pedal setup when opting for the 4x4 hardware, which costs around Rs 1.7 lakh less compared to the automatic.
Power comes from the same 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, which now makes 201bhp and 420Nm, paired to a six-speed manual. The torque output with this manual gearbox is down by 80 Nm compared to the automatic version, which puts out a hefty 500 Nm. There are no visible differences on the Legender with the three-pedal setup. However, you can only buy it in one paint scheme – Pearl White with a black dual-tone roof. The cabin is also familiar with a black-maroon theme and comes with the same set of feature lists as the other two variants in the lineup.
Bookings for the Legender 4X4 Manual have commenced, and customers can visit the nearest dealership or can also book online at the official website.
