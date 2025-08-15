Ola Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted

Ola Electric has unveiled the second derivative of the Diamondhead electric motorcycle in the form of a prototype at its Sankalp event. First shown two years ago, the Diamondhead is a sport-touring bike, and this second version inches closer to a production model. While the design remains largely unchanged, it now features hanging bar-end mirrors and exposed suspension, while retaining its sharp styling. Ola is aiming to offer the production-spec Diamond at a price tag of around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom), with a launch planned for 2027.

Ola Electric has confirmed some of the features, including hub-centred steering, the use of lightweight materials, and a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 2 seconds. On the tech front, the electric motorcycle will come equipped with ADAS, active braking, adaptive cruise control, and a ‘smart AR helmet’ for the Diamondhead is also in the works. Other features include adaptive suspension, active ergonomics, and ultra-fast charging for the motorcycle.

Visually, the prototype stays close to the original concept with a horizontal LED daytime running light, compact headlamp pod, and a sharp rear end with a slim LED taillight. The riding position appears aggressive, with low clip-on handlebars positioned at the same height as the tank and the addition of bar-end mirrors.

It also appears to ride on the same set of 17-inch alloy wheels front and rear, with the rear wheel enclosed by a cover likely aimed at improving aerodynamics. Braking duties are handled by twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.

Ola aims to launch the production version of the Diamondhead electric motorcycle in mid-2027 and price it in the ballpark of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

