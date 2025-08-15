Ola Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 15, 2025
Highlights
- Ola unveils Diamondhead prototype
- Gets ADAS, adaptive cruise control and more
- Diamondhead claimed to go from 0 to100 kmph in 2 seconds
Ola Electric has unveiled the second derivative of the Diamondhead electric motorcycle in the form of a prototype at its Sankalp event. First shown two years ago, the Diamondhead is a sport-touring bike, and this second version inches closer to a production model. While the design remains largely unchanged, it now features hanging bar-end mirrors and exposed suspension, while retaining its sharp styling. Ola is aiming to offer the production-spec Diamond at a price tag of around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom), with a launch planned for 2027.
Also Read: OLA S1 Pro Sport Launched At Rs 1.5 Lakh Introductory
Ola Electric has confirmed some of the features, including hub-centred steering, the use of lightweight materials, and a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 2 seconds. On the tech front, the electric motorcycle will come equipped with ADAS, active braking, adaptive cruise control, and a ‘smart AR helmet’ for the Diamondhead is also in the works. Other features include adaptive suspension, active ergonomics, and ultra-fast charging for the motorcycle.
Also Read: Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell
Visually, the prototype stays close to the original concept with a horizontal LED daytime running light, compact headlamp pod, and a sharp rear end with a slim LED taillight. The riding position appears aggressive, with low clip-on handlebars positioned at the same height as the tank and the addition of bar-end mirrors.
It also appears to ride on the same set of 17-inch alloy wheels front and rear, with the rear wheel enclosed by a cover likely aimed at improving aerodynamics. Braking duties are handled by twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.
Ola aims to launch the production version of the Diamondhead electric motorcycle in mid-2027 and price it in the ballpark of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Ola Electric Models
- Ola Electric S1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 99,999
- Ola Electric S1 ProEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 AirEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 Lakh
- Ola Electric GigEx-Showroom Price₹ 39,999 - 49,999
- Ola Electric RoadsterEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.4 Lakh
- Ola Electric Roadster ProEx-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.5 Lakh
- Ola Electric Roadster XEx-Showroom Price₹ 74,999 - 99,999
- Ola Electric Roadster X PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.56 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 Pro 2 GenEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.47 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 Pro Gen 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.29 - 1.7 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,999 - 1.1 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 X Gen 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 79,999 - 1.12 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 ZEx-Showroom Price₹ 39,999 - 49,999