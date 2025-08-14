Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: In PicturesMahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A MonthAther Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000 Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Meet the most affordable 6 cyl AMG in India -- new CLE 53! | ₹1.35 crore | First Look2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?

The Diamondhead will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is likely to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 e-scooter
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Diamondhead will likely be a more expensive offering than the Roadster.
  • The Diamondhead is expected to be an all-electric supersport.
  • S1 Sport likely to feature a more powerful electric motor than the standard S1.

Ola Electric is all set to unveil two new offerings tomorrow, at its Sankalp event, on August 15. These products are expected to be the Diamondhead and the S1 Sport. The Diamondhead, which is an electric motorcycle, will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is expected to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 electric scooter. Both models will likely be powered by Ola's own made-in-India 4680 cells. 

 

Also Read: Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
 

undefined

The Diamondhead, expected to be an all-electric supersport from the EV startup, will likely be a more expensive offering than the Roadster, which is currently on sale with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also expected to be the most powerful offering from the company to date. The motorcycle in its production form, however, is expected to retain most of the styling cues from the concept according to the teasers. These include the horizontal LED daytime-running lamp strip up front, the LED headlamp pod, and a sharp tail section with a horizontal taillamp.

 

Also Read: Ola Roadster X+ Debuts With 9.1 kWh And 502 KM IDC Range
 OLA Concept 6

In concept guise, the Diamondhead featured 17-inch wheels on both ends (the rear wheel featuring a wheel cover for improving aerodynamics and styling), while the braking setup included a twin-disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear. 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
 

undefined

The S1 Pro, meanwhile, will feature a range of revised design elements over the standard S1.  These include sharp body panels towards the rear. The scooter will also feature a dash camera up front. There is no information about the Ola S1 Sport from a mechanical standpoint, although we can speculate that the changes from the standard S1 will likely include a more powerful electric motor setup. This will also undoubtedly be accompanied by a higher price tag. 


 

# Ola Electric# Ola S1 Sport# Ola Diamondhead# Ola Diamondhead debut# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Announced at the end of 2024, the latest additions to Ola Electric’s scooter lineup were to reach customers starting April 2025, but rollout has now been pushed forward.
    Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
  • Range remains one of the most important factors influencing the purchase of an electric scooter. Here are five scooters you can currently buy that promise to take you the furthest on a full charge.
    Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
  • Range-topping variant of Ola Electric's first motorcycle will employ the company's own 4680-format cells, and have an IDC range of just over 500 kilometres.
    Ola Roadster X+ Debuts With 9.1 kWh And 502 KM IDC Range; Roadster Deliveries To Begin Mid-March
  • Prices for the third-gen Ola S1 lineup start at Rs 79,999; hub motor replaced with mid-drive motor in lower-end models.
    Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell
  • The new third-gen platform is set to underpin two all-new model lines from the EV maker - the S2 and S3, aside from a new generation of the S1.
    Ola Gen 3 Electric Scooter To Debut On January 31

Latest News

  • Gotham has a new protector as Mahindra launched the world’s first Batman-inspired SUV — the BE 6 Batman Edition. Priced at ₹27.79 lakh, it’s limited to 300 units
    Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: In Pictures
  • The Batman Edition of the BE 6 will be limited to just 300 units.
    Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh
  • The Kia Carens Clavis was launched in May 2025, while the Carens Clavis EV went on sale in July 2025.
    Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month
  • The Battery Subscription Model brings down the starting ex-showroom price of the 450 Series to Rs 84,341.
    Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000
  • While the Oil Ministry claims ‘marginal’ drop in mileage and minor alterations, auto majors are highlighting parts damage, corrosion of components and retro-fitting of ethanol-compliant parts for better adaptation.
    Ethanol-Blended Fuel Dilemma: Is Your Vehicle Safe To Run On Biofuel?
  • The Diamondhead will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is likely to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 e-scooter
    Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?
  • Kawasaki has slashed the prices of the dual-purpose KLX 230 by heavily localizing the motorcycle to make it more accessible to off-road enthusiasts.
    India-Made Kawasaki KLX 230 Vs CKD Model: Differences Explained
  • This will be the third hike for the brand in the calendar year 2025.
    BMW India Announces 3% Price Hike Starting September
  • Starting August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass will offer private vehicle owners a prepaid toll plan valid across national highways. Here’s what it covers, and what it doesn’t.
    FASTag Annual Pass Launch On August 15: All You Need To Know
  • Koenigsegg’s Jesko Absolut has reclaimed the 0–400–0 kmph world record from the Rimac with a blistering 25.21 seconds
    Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Shatters 0–400–0 Kmph World Record… Again!
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?