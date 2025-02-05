Ola Roadster X+ Debuts With 9.1 kWh And 502 KM IDC Range; Roadster Deliveries To Begin Mid-March

Having unveiled it in August 2023, Ola Electric has now announced its first motorcycle, the Roadster X, will start reaching customers next month, with deliveries slated to begin mid-March 2025. The Roadster X, which is designed as an alternative to entry-level, petrol-powered commuter motorcycles, is available in two broad trim levels, with a choice of four battery packs in total. Introductory prices – valid only for seven days – range from Rs 74,999 to Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), and will go up by Rs 15,000 once the introductory offer ends. Notably, the range-topping variant, which will have a 9.1 kWh battery, will only be available sometime after June 2025.

Model Battery IDC Range Introductory price Roadster X 2.5 kWh 140 km Rs 74,999 Roadster X 3.5 kWh 196 km Rs 84,999 Roadster X 4.5 kWh 252 km Rs 94,999 Roadster X+ 4.5 kWh 252 km Rs 1.05 lakh Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh 502 km Rs 1.55 lakh

The two main trims are Roadster X and X+. The X variants, which are available with 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery options, are equipped with only a drum brake at both ends. IDC range for the 2.5 kWh model is pegged at 140 km, 196 km for the 3.5 kWh model and 252 km for the 4.5 kWh variant. All variants employ a mid-drive motor, with the peak output in the 4.5 kWh variant being 7 kW. The 4.5 KWh variant will accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds, and will hit a top speed of 118 kmph, Ola claims.

The X+, on the other hand, is available with two battery options – 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh, with the latter set to use Ola's proprietary, made-in-India 4680-format cells. IDC range for the 4.5 kWh X+ is 252 km, while the 9.1 kWh model will have a whopping 501 km IDC range, as per Ola. The X+ has a higher peak output of 11 kW, a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 125 kmph, Ola claims. The X+ also gains a front disc brake, even though both bikes only have rear-wheel anti-lock braking enabled by the brake-by-wire system.

All Roadster X variants have a 4.3-inch segmented colour dash, a USB charging port, and use Ola's MoveOS 5 operating system. All variants will be available in a total of five colour options – Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White.