Ola Roadster X+ Debuts With 9.1 kWh And 502 KM IDC Range; Roadster Deliveries To Begin Mid-March

Range-topping variant of Ola Electric's first motorcycle will employ the company's own 4680-format cells, and have an IDC range of just over 500 kilometres.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Introductory prices for Ola's Roadster X range from Rs 74,999 to Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Only Roadster X+ variants are equipped with a front disc brake.
  • Top-spec Roadster X+ will come with a 9.1 kWh battery using Ola’s 4680-format cells.

Having unveiled it in August 2023, Ola Electric has now announced its first motorcycle, the Roadster X, will start reaching customers next month, with deliveries slated to begin mid-March 2025. The Roadster X, which is designed as an alternative to entry-level, petrol-powered commuter motorcycles, is available in two broad trim levels, with a choice of four battery packs in total. Introductory prices – valid only for seven days – range from Rs 74,999 to Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), and will go up by Rs 15,000 once the introductory offer ends. Notably, the range-topping variant, which will have a 9.1 kWh battery, will only be available sometime after June 2025.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell

 

 

ModelBatteryIDC RangeIntroductory price
Roadster X2.5 kWh140 kmRs 74,999
Roadster X3.5 kWh196 kmRs 84,999
Roadster X4.5 kWh252 kmRs 94,999
Roadster X+4.5 kWh252 kmRs 1.05 lakh
Roadster X+9.1 kWh502 kmRs 1.55 lakh

 

The two main trims are Roadster X and X+. The X variants, which are available with 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery options, are equipped with only a drum brake at both ends. IDC range for the 2.5 kWh model is pegged at 140 km, 196 km for the 3.5 kWh model and 252 km for the 4.5 kWh variant. All variants employ a mid-drive motor, with the peak output in the 4.5 kWh variant being 7 kW. The 4.5 KWh variant will accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds, and will hit a top speed of 118 kmph, Ola claims.

 

The X+, on the other hand, is available with two battery options – 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh, with the latter set to use Ola's proprietary, made-in-India 4680-format cells. IDC range for the 4.5 kWh X+ is 252 km, while the 9.1 kWh model will have a whopping 501 km IDC range, as per Ola. The X+ has a higher peak output of 11 kW, a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 125 kmph, Ola claims. The X+ also gains a front disc brake, even though both bikes only have rear-wheel anti-lock braking enabled by the brake-by-wire system.

 

All Roadster X variants have a 4.3-inch segmented colour dash, a USB charging port, and use Ola's MoveOS 5 operating system. All variants will be available in a total of five colour options – Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White. 

