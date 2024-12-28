Ola Electric's Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Technology Officer Resign On Same Day
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 28, 2024
Highlights
- Ola Electric CMO, CTO resign with effect from December 27
- Follows the recent resignation of Ola Group's Chief People Officer
- Multiple high level executives resigned from company in recent months
Ola Electric, in a regulatory filing, announced the resignation of Anshul
Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Suvonil Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTO) on December 27, 2024. The company said that both senior executives resigned from their roles in the company due to personal reasons.
Also read: Limited-Run Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition Revealed; Sports 24K Gold-Plated Components
Anshul Khandelwal served Ola Electric as CMO since 2022
Khandelwal joined Ola in 2019, initially serving as the Head of Marketing at Ola Foods before being moved to his current role as CMO of Ola Electric in 2022. Chatterjee, meanwhile, joined the company as the Head of Design in 2017 before being elevated to his current role in 2021. Khandelwal and Chatterjee’s exit from the company was the latest in a slew of resignations of high-level executives and a recent restructuring that affected 500 employees in November 2024.
Also Read: Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints
Suvonil Chatterjee joined Ola as Head of Design in 2017 before being elevated to CTO in 2021
Notable exits from Ola Electric in 2024 alone have included company secretary and compliance officer Pramendra Tomar and the Ola Group’s chief people officer N Balachandar earlier this month. Meanwhile earlier this year, former JLR Design Director Wayne Burgess parted ways with the company as its Deputy Vice President of Design after a three-year stint.
Also read: Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries
Ola Electric has been in the news over the last few months, relating to the launch of new products - the S1 Z and the Gig range, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority's (CCPA) investigation of the company. Back in October issued a showcause notice to the company citing possible violations of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including service deficiencies, misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and consumer rights violations.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Ola Electric Models
- Ola Electric S1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 99,999
- Ola Electric S1 ProEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 AirEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 Lakh
- Ola Electric GigEx-Showroom Price₹ 39,999 - 49,999
- Ola Electric RoadsterEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.4 Lakh
- Ola Electric Roadster ProEx-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.5 Lakh
- Ola Electric Roadster XEx-Showroom Price₹ 74,999 - 99,999
- Ola Electric S1 Pro 2 GenEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.47 Lakh
- Ola Electric S1 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 69,999 - 99,999
- Ola Electric S1 ZEx-Showroom Price₹ 39,999 - 49,999