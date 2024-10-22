Ola Electric Responds To CCPA Notice, Claims To Have Resolved 99% Of Cited Consumer Complaints

On October 3, 2024, Ola Electric received a show-cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) following the filing of 10,664 consumer complaints against the company. These complaints, submitted via the National Consumer Helpline, spanned the period from September 1, 2023, to August 30, 2024. In response, Ola Electric has now provided details and explanations to the CCPA, stating it has resolved nearly all of the complaints cited in the notice.

In its official statement, Ola Electric said, “We wish to reiterate that Ola Electric has a robust mechanism to address complaints raised with respect to our vehicles. In fact, we wish to emphasise that out of 10,664 complaints received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric’s robust redressal mechanism.”

Breaking down the 10,664 complaints, 3,389 were related to service delays for e-scooters, 1,899 concerned delays in vehicle deliveries, and 1,459 complaints involved unmet service promises. Despite the volume of grievances, Ola claims to have resolved the majority of these issues.

To address its aftersales woes, Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal previously announced a ‘HyperService’ initiative for its customers. As a part of this, the company aims to double its service networks to 1,000 by the end of this year. Along with this, the company also mentioned that it will train approx 1 lakh third-party mechanics under its ‘Network Partner Programme’. Starting October 10, The brand claimed to provide guaranteed quick service.