Ola Electric Issued Show Cause Notice Over Consumer Complaints And Service

If you are planning on purchasing an Ola Electric e-scooter, you might want to hold on to that thought. The reason for it is that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric after 10,664 consumer complaints have been filed against the electric two-wheeler company. These complaints are the ones that have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline between the dates of September 1, 2023, and August 30, 2024. The issue notice, dated October 3, highlights possible violations of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including service deficiencies, misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and consumer rights violations.

The details of the registered complaints can be further bifurcated according to the reasons. Of the 10,664 complaints, 3,389 were related to service delays for e-scooters, 1,899 on delayed vehicle deliveries, and lastly, 1,459 complaints were registered concerning unfulfilled service promises. In addition to that, customers have also mentioned concerns about manufacturing defects, improper refunds, recurring defects, and battery-related malfunctions. The notice also emphasises complaints regarding unprofessional behaviour and improper complaint resolutions, further adding to the concerns raised by consumers.



It is well-known that customers are dealing with multiple ownership issues about after-sales service, breakdowns, parts availability, and warranty claims. With the company only recently going public, the growing concerns and questions raised on the reliability and safety of the products have also negatively impacted the share value. To add to this, the company’s founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, is infamous for his brash and arrogant responses on social media platforms, which have not been taken well by netizens.

Ola Electric is yet to issue an official statement regarding the show cause notice. The company has been provided with a 15-day deadline to submit their response on the matter.

