Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues

Ola Electric has announced its plans to double its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024. This move comes after numerous complaints from customers about service-related issues and is aimed at helping tackle the mounting service backlog that it currently has under its belt. According to the company’s statement, it will provide a quick-service guarantee, under which service issues will be addressed in one day, in a phased manner from October 10 onwards. It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner till their two-wheeler is serviced.

Speaking on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said “In the last 3 years, we’ve built a 7L+ community and the leading market position. We have close to 800 sales stores but only about 500 service centres. We are expanding our network and also building the best-in-class ownership experience with on-demand and AI-powered service. The HyperService campaign is built with a clear focus on enhancing the service and ownership experience of our community, and we will continue to push the boundaries with innovative service initiatives that cater to our fast-growing community across the country.”

Over the past few days, Ola Electric has come under the radar as a result of numerous complaints from customers, some of whom have complained about their vehicles being stuck at maintenance facilities for months. Recent media reports revealed that a large number of two-wheelers currently lay unserviced at Ola Electric’s service centres across the country, resulting in a growing backlog of vehicles needing service.