Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues

It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

Published on September 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ola Electric plans to double its service network to 1,000 centres.
  • Customers will be provided a loaner scooter in case service takes longer than 1 day.
  • This move comes after numerous complaints from customers about service-related issues.

Ola Electric has announced its plans to double its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024. This move comes after numerous complaints from customers about service-related issues and is aimed at helping tackle the mounting service backlog that it currently has under its belt. According to the company’s statement, it will provide a quick-service guarantee, under which service issues will be addressed in one day, in a phased manner from October 10 onwards. It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner till their two-wheeler is serviced.

 

Also ReadOla S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme
 

OLA S1 Air 14

Customers whose service case takes longer than one day will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner 

 

Also Read: Hero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

 

Speaking on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said “In the last 3 years, we’ve built a 7L+ community and the leading market position. We have close to 800 sales stores but only about 500 service centres. We are expanding our network and also building the best-in-class ownership experience with on-demand and AI-powered service. The HyperService campaign is built with a clear focus on enhancing the service and ownership experience of our community, and we will continue to push the boundaries with innovative service initiatives that cater to our fast-growing community across the country.”

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Gets Upto Rs 15,000 Discount On Flipkart; Valid Till September 7

 

Over the past few days, Ola Electric has come under the radar as a result of numerous complaints from customers, some of whom have complained about their vehicles being stuck at maintenance facilities for months. Recent media reports revealed that a large number of two-wheelers currently lay unserviced at Ola Electric’s service centres across the country, resulting in a growing backlog of vehicles needing service.

