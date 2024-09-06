Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Gets Upto Rs 15,000 Discount On Flipkart; Valid Till September 7

The Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 electric scooter is now being offered with a price cut of up to Rs 15,000 on Flipkart. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an additional cashback of up to Rs 5,000 when purchased using the Flipkart Axis credit card. Recently launched at a price tag of Rs 1.15 lakh, the scooter can now be purchased for as low as Rs 1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). However, the discount is only valid till September 7, giving potential buyers a very short window of time to avail it. The electric scooter is offered in four colourways: Brooklyn Black, Cyber White, Indigo Metallic, and Matte Coarse Grey.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh



The Chetak is equipped with a 3.2 kWh battery pack

On the feature front, the Chetak 3202 gets an LED headlight with DRL, connectivity options through the app, OTA updates, and a USB charging port. Moreover, eco-riding mode is also offered as standard along with the reverse function and smart key. The Sport and Crawl mode can be had when opting for the TecPac package, which also comes with hill hold assist and roll-over detection.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh; On Sale On Amazon From Aug 5



The Chetak 3202 gets a 3.2 kWh battery pack which is similar to the scooter’s Premium variant. The battery delivers a range of 137 km, higher than the Premium variant due to the newly procured battery cells incorporated in the 3202 Chetak electric scooter.