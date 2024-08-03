Login
Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh; On Sale On Amazon From Aug 5

The special edition of the Chetak is based on the top-spec ‘Premium’ variant of the electric scooter and gets a few add-ons.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Visually distinct from the regular Chetak ‘Premium’
  • Gets the same battery pack as the Premium variant
  • Special launch price set at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Following the announcement of a new naming nomenclature for its electric scooter, Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak 3201 Special Edition in India at Rs 1.30 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This special edition is based on the top-spec Premium variant of the scooter and will be available for purchase on Amazon from August 5 onwards. Once the special launch price period is concluded, the scooter’s price will be revised to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Premium To Be Renamed Chetak ‘Blue Line 3201’: Here’s Why

 

Bajaj Chetak Special edition 1 1

The Chetak 3201 special edition is available only in Brooklyn Black.

 

The special edition Chetak, as mentioned earlier, is based on the ‘Premium’ version of the model. However, it differs visually. The Chetak 3201 special edition gets ‘Chetak’ decals on the side panels, and is available only in Brooklyn Black. It also gets scuff plates and a two-tone quilted seat, while the overall design of this edition remains identical to its premium counterpart. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Launched at Rs 1.35 Lakh

 

2024 bajaj chetak premium review carandbike 11

The special edition is equipped with a colour TFT display. 

 

Akin to the premium variant, the special edition is equipped with a colour TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, call alerts and customisable themes. Hill-hold control and an additional ‘Sport’ ride mode are also part of the TecPac software package.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Review: Feel-Good Features Come At A Cost

 

Bajaj Chetak Special edition 2 1

The special edition gets 'Chetak' decals on the side panels. 

 

The Chetak 3201 special edition gets the same 3.2 kWh battery pack as the Premium variant. Interestingly, while the regular Chetak Premium has a range of up to 127 km as per ARAI certification, Bajaj is claiming an even higher 136 km range for the special edition. The top speed of the electric scooter remains the same, at 73 kmph.
 

In terms of rivals, the special edition Bajaj Chetak 3201 will go up against the likes of the Ather Rizta Z (Rs 1.45 lakh), the Ola S1 Pro (Rs 1.34 lakh) and the TVS iQube S (Rs 1.46 lakh), all prices ex-showroom. 

 


 

# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric# Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special edition# Bajaj Chetak 3201# Chetak 3201# Bajaj Chetak electric scooter review# electric vehicles# electric mobility# electric two-wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Bikes# bike# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility
Research More on Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak
8.1

Bajaj Chetak

Starts at ₹ 95,998 - 1.51 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Chetak Specifications
View Chetak Features

