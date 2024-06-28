Login
Bajaj Chetak Premium To Be Renamed Chetak ‘Blue Line 3201’: Here’s Why

The Chetak electric scooter, which is now available in a total of three variants, will soon adopt a new naming nomenclature to make it easier for buyers to understand their positioning.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Top-spec Chetak will swap ‘Premium’ for ‘Blue Line 3201’ suffix.
  • Variant names updated to denote battery capacity and trim level.
  • New nomenclature implemented with introduction of most affordable Chetak yet.

Early in June, Bajaj Auto rolled out the most affordable variant of its Chetak electric scooter, named the Blue Line 2901. While the scooter’s Rs 95,998 price tag drew maximum attention, it was unclear what the new suffix stood for. Now, Bajaj has confirmed this new naming nomenclature will be rolled out on other Chetak variants in the coming months, including the top-spec Chetak Premium, which will soon be renamed the Chetak Blue Line 3201.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet

 

bajaj chetak 2901 blue line launched at rs 95998 most affordable chetak electric scooter yet carandbike 1

The Blue Line 2901 is the most affordable Chetak today.

 

Bajaj Chetak: What does ‘Blue Line 2901’ stand for?

 

Explaining the nomenclature, Bajaj has clarified that ‘Blue Line’ represents the fact that these scooters are all built on the first electric Chetak platform that debuted in 2019. All future derivatives based on this platform will also feature the Blue Line suffix. As for 2901, the first two digits denote the battery capacity, while the last two digits establish the trim level. So, the Chetak Blue Line 2901 has a 2.9 kWh battery pack, and the trim level is 01. Given the Chetak Premium is to be named the Blue Line 3201 (since it has a 3.2 kWh battery), it is quite likely the mid-spec Chetak Urbane could be named the Blue Line 2902.

 

Bajaj Chetak: Variants and prices

 

At present, the Chetak range starts with the Blue Line 2901 (Rs 95,998), with the mid-spec Chetak Urbane priced at Rs 1.23 lakh and the Chetak Premium costing Rs 1.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy). The Blue Line 2901 costs nearly Rs 20,000 less than the Urbane, as Bajaj has dropped several elements, including the front storage compartment, replacing it with open storage bins. The 2901 also misses out on the remote key fob available with the Chetak Premium, instead employing a regular key and key slot, has a less powerful motor and a lower top speed of 63 kmph.

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Review: Feel-Good Features Come At A Cost

 

 

The Chetak is currently being retailed through more than 500 showrooms across India. The Blue Line 2901 is positioned on level terms with the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh, and costs only Rs 6,000 more than the Ola S1X Plus 3 kWh. Bajaj, which has leapfrogged Ather Energy to become India’s third largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in monthly sales, is clearly hoping to keep pace with second-placed TVS Motor Company, which is aiming to cross sales of 25,000 electric scooters on a monthly basis with its recent product lineup expansion.

