Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet

Bajaj Auto has expanded the Chetak electric scooter family with the launch of a new variant, named the Chetak 2901 Blue Line. Priced at Rs 95,998 (ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy, excluding state subsidy), the 2901 Blue Line is the most affordable version of the electric scooter yet, being cheaper than even the reborn Chetak that was launched early in 2020. Interestingly, Bajaj appears to have left most of the hardware unchanged compared to the pricier Chetak variants, choosing to instead limit some of the software-based upgrades and dropping some goodies. Customer retails of the Chetak 2901 will start June 15.

The Chetak 2901 Blue Line will be offered in five colours, including bright shades that aren’t available on the Urbane and Premium versions of the Chetak. The 2901’s colour palette includes Red, Black, White, Azure Blue and Lime Yellow. Bajaj has also retained the dark accents for the lighting setup on the scooter, along with the black alloy wheels, but features a new decal at the front and on its side panels.

The Chetak 2901 features drum brakes at both ends.

The Chetak 2901 also has a colour digital instrument cluster, and buyers can opt for the TecPac software upgrade, which, for an additional Rs 3,000, enables Sport, Economy and Reverse ride modes, hill hold assist, call and music control, follow-me-home lights and Bluetooth-based app connectivity.

Bajaj has dropped the front storage compartment from the Chetak 2901, replacing it with open storage bins, and the 2901 also misses out on the remote key fob available with the Chetak Premium, instead employing a regular key and key slot. However, unlike what rumours suggested, the Chetak 2901 continues with the direct drive motor seen on other Chetak variants. Bajaj has not disclosed the exact power output of the Chetak 2901 at this time. It has, however, revealed the Chetak 2901 has a top speed of 63 kmph.

The Chetak 2901, just like the Chetak Urbane, has only drum brakes at each end, unlike the recently-launched entry-level TVS iQube, which has a disc brake at the front. That said, the Chetak 2901 employs a larger battery pack than the most affordable iQube (2.88 kWh vs the iQube’s 2.2 kWh pack), and has an ARAI-certified range of up to 123 kilometres. Charging the Chetak 2901 fully will take six hours, as per the company.

At present, the Bajaj Chetak is being retailed through more than 500 showrooms across India, Bajaj confirmed in a statement. At this price, the Chetak 2901 is positioned on level terms with the TVS iQube 2.2 kWh, and costs only Rs 6,000 more than the Ola S1X Plus 3 kWh. Bajaj, which has leapfrogged Ather Energy to become India’s third largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in monthly sales, is clearly hoping to keep pace with second-placed TVS Motor Company, which is aiming to cross sales of 25,000 electric scooters on a monthly basis with its recent product lineup expansion.