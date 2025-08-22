BMW Has Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars And SUVs In India

BMW has announced it has sold more than 5,000 electric vehicles (EV) in India. The German carmaker, which currently sells six EVs in India, entered the luxury EV space in India with the iX in November 2021, and has since expanded its EV lineup to a total of five models. BMW has also announced the inauguration of the company’s 4,000 km power charging corridor, with chargers set up every 300 km within the route.

The company’s charging corridor will span from Jammu to Madurai, covering national highways and cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hubbali, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Madurai. All EV users will have access to BMW’s charging stations, which will feature chargers with capacities ranging from 120 kW to up to 720 kW.

BMW’s last EV launch in India was the iX1 LWB, which was launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. Priced at Rs 49 lakh, the EV features a 66.4 kWh battery that sends power to a single electric motor mounted on the front axle. Peak power output stands at 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle’s range, meanwhile, stands at 531 km.

BMW recently announced a 3 per cent price hike across its lineup, in effect from September 1. This will be the third price hike for BMW vehicles in India this year, following similar increases on January 1 and April 1. The company cited continued pressure from foreign exchange rates and global supply chain issues, which have driven up the cost of materials and logistics as the reason behind the price hike.