Suzuki E-Access Launched At Rs 1.88 Lakh; LFP Battery Promises 95 KM Range

Suzuki Motorcycle India has finally launched the E-Access electric scooter, at a price that'll raise eyebrows – Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The E-Access, which made its world premiere at the Auto Expo in New Delhi back in January 2025, was originally slated for a June 2025 launch. However, the scooter's arrival was delayed by over half a year. Suzuki has opened bookings for the E-Access across its dealerships, but is yet to confirm if there will be a phased rollout for its maiden electric two-wheeler. A total of four dual-tone colour options are on offer – black/red, white/grey, green/grey and blue/grey.

E-Access is Suzuki's first electric two-wheeler for India.

Suzuki E-Access: Dimensions and weight

It may share an illustrious name, but the E-Access has almost nothing in common with its petrol-powered namesake. It looks vastly different, with a low, beaky front-end, and all-LED lighting. The E-Access measures in at 1,860 mm in length, with a 1,305 mm wheelbase and a ground clearance of 160 mm. Seat height is 765 mm, and the E-Access weighs 122 kg.

Suzuki E-Access: Battery, performance and range

Suzuki is one of only a handful of electric two-wheeler manufacturers using lithium-ferro phosphate (LFP) cells in its scooters today, with the E-Access equipped with a 3.07 kWh LFP battery.

Scooter rides on 12-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

However, due to the relatively lower energy density (compared to NMC batteries), the range of the E-Access is rather limited, at up to 95 kilometres (IDC). In real-world conditions, we expect the figure to be somewhere between 65 to 75 kilometres. Interestingly, despite the emphasis on longevity, there is no word from Suzuki yet on battery warranty. We will update this story if and when Suzuki shares this key detail.

The E-Access has a permanent magnet motor with a peak output of 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. It'll hit a top speed of 71 kmph.

Suzuki E-Access: Regular and fast charging

As standard, the E-Access will come with a portable charger that is capable of replenishing the battery fully in over six hours and 40 minutes.

E-Access has a Type 6 DC fast-charging plug.

However, the E-Access can also accept DC fast-charging, as it is equipped with a Type 6 plug – the same as seen on products from Ola Electric, Simple Energy and Ultraviolette Automotive. A fast-charge will take a little over two hours, as per Suzuki.

The two-wheeler firm claims it already has DC fast chargers at over 240 showrooms across the country, and regular AC chargers at all dealerships.

Suzuki E-Access: Pricing vis-a-vis rivals

Logically, the Suzuki E-Access should take on some of India's most popular electric scooters, namely, the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather Rizta. However, from a pricing standpoint, the E-Access is substantially more expensive than all of those scooters. Just to put things into perspective, it is slightly over double the price of the fully-loaded, petrol Suzuki Access.

It costs over Rs 50,000 more than the most expensive Chetak, over Rs 30,000 more than the TVS iQube ST equipped with a much larger 5.3 kWh battery, and over Rs 30,000 more than the Ather Rizta Z 3.7 kWh.