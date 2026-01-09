Suzuki E-Access Launched At Rs 1.88 Lakh; LFP Battery Promises 95 KM Range
- Suzuki E-Access costs a little over twice as much as the fully-loaded petrol-powered Access.
- Features a 5.5 bhp motor, promises range of up to 95 km (IDC).
- Fixed 3.07 kWh battery pack houses LFP cells.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has finally launched the E-Access electric scooter, at a price that'll raise eyebrows – Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The E-Access, which made its world premiere at the Auto Expo in New Delhi back in January 2025, was originally slated for a June 2025 launch. However, the scooter's arrival was delayed by over half a year. Suzuki has opened bookings for the E-Access across its dealerships, but is yet to confirm if there will be a phased rollout for its maiden electric two-wheeler. A total of four dual-tone colour options are on offer – black/red, white/grey, green/grey and blue/grey.
Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 10 Million Production Milestone
E-Access is Suzuki's first electric two-wheeler for India.
Suzuki E-Access: Dimensions and weight
It may share an illustrious name, but the E-Access has almost nothing in common with its petrol-powered namesake. It looks vastly different, with a low, beaky front-end, and all-LED lighting. The E-Access measures in at 1,860 mm in length, with a 1,305 mm wheelbase and a ground clearance of 160 mm. Seat height is 765 mm, and the E-Access weighs 122 kg.
Suzuki E-Access: Battery, performance and range
Suzuki is one of only a handful of electric two-wheeler manufacturers using lithium-ferro phosphate (LFP) cells in its scooters today, with the E-Access equipped with a 3.07 kWh LFP battery.
Scooter rides on 12-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.
However, due to the relatively lower energy density (compared to NMC batteries), the range of the E-Access is rather limited, at up to 95 kilometres (IDC). In real-world conditions, we expect the figure to be somewhere between 65 to 75 kilometres. Interestingly, despite the emphasis on longevity, there is no word from Suzuki yet on battery warranty. We will update this story if and when Suzuki shares this key detail.
The E-Access has a permanent magnet motor with a peak output of 5.5 bhp and 15 Nm of torque. It'll hit a top speed of 71 kmph.
Suzuki E-Access: Regular and fast charging
As standard, the E-Access will come with a portable charger that is capable of replenishing the battery fully in over six hours and 40 minutes.
E-Access has a Type 6 DC fast-charging plug.
However, the E-Access can also accept DC fast-charging, as it is equipped with a Type 6 plug – the same as seen on products from Ola Electric, Simple Energy and Ultraviolette Automotive. A fast-charge will take a little over two hours, as per Suzuki.
The two-wheeler firm claims it already has DC fast chargers at over 240 showrooms across the country, and regular AC chargers at all dealerships.
Suzuki E-Access: Pricing vis-a-vis rivals
Logically, the Suzuki E-Access should take on some of India's most popular electric scooters, namely, the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather Rizta. However, from a pricing standpoint, the E-Access is substantially more expensive than all of those scooters. Just to put things into perspective, it is slightly over double the price of the fully-loaded, petrol Suzuki Access.
It costs over Rs 50,000 more than the most expensive Chetak, over Rs 30,000 more than the TVS iQube ST equipped with a much larger 5.3 kWh battery, and over Rs 30,000 more than the Ather Rizta Z 3.7 kWh.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Tata Punch Facelift 2026Expected Price₹ 5.9 - 10.2 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-19
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-04
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Jan 9, 2026KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Specifications, Features, Prices ComparedKTM’s new RC 160 goes head-to-head with the Yamaha R15 in the entry-level sportbike category. Here is how the two fare on paper.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 9, 2026Suzuki E-Access Launched At Rs 1.88 Lakh; LFP Battery Promises 95 KM RangeOriginally confirmed for a June 2025 launch, Suzuki's first electric two-wheeler for India has finally arrived almost a year after making its global debut at Auto Expo 2025.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 9, 2026Kawasaki Ninja, Versys Models Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 LakhThe Ninja ZX-10R is offered with maximum benefits, followed by the Ninja 1100SX and Versys 1100.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: What To ExpectToyota will be introducing an all-electric vehicle for the first time in India. It is the Toyota-badged version of the soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, and here’s everything we expect from it.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 8, 2026Auto Sales 2025: BMW Group India Sold 18,001 Cars And SUVs, Its Highest Ever Yearly FigureCarmaker delivered 17,271 units under the BMW brand and 730 units under Mini.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jan 8, 2026Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 10 Million Production MilestoneThe 10 millionth unit was an Access 125 scooter, which rolled out from Suzuki’s Gurugram plant.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.11 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read