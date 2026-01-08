Suzuki Motorcycle India Achieves 10 Million Production Milestone
- Suzuki has produced 10 million units to date in India
- Milestone unit was the Access 125 to roll out of Gurugram plant
- Second manufacturing facility under development in Haryana
Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it has crossed a cumulative production milestone of 10 million two-wheelers in the country. The milestone unit was an Access 125 scooter, a model that holds significance for the brand as it was also the first product to be mass-produced after Suzuki began operations in India in February 2006.
Manufacturing started at the company’s Gurugram facility, with the Access 125 forming the backbone of Suzuki’s early growth in the Indian market. Over the years, production volumes have steadily increased alongside the expansion of Suzuki’s product portfolio. The company reached its first major milestone of 5 million units in 2020, 14 years after rolling out its first vehicle.
Production picked up further in the years that followed. In April 2024, Suzuki Motorcycle India announced that it had produced 8 million two-wheelers, with the Avenis 125 marking that milestone. Since then, the manufacturer has added another 2 million units in under two years, taking total cumulative production to the 10 million mark.
To support future growth, Suzuki Motorcycle India is setting up a second manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana, which will complement its existing Gurugram plant. At present, the company operates through more than 1,200 sales and service touchpoints across India and exports made-in-India two-wheelers to over 60 markets overseas.
