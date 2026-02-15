Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review - Report 1

The Maruti Victoris is the latest addition to our long-term fleet, and it didn’t take long to settle into daily duties. Ours is the 1.5-litre petrol version paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup. Over the past few weeks, it has handled everything from office commutes to highway runs and weekend errands. Here are a few early impressions of what it’s been like living with the Victoris so far.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed Right

Maruti Victoris: Likes

Like most Maruti models, the Victoris fits well into family-car territory. Comfort is one of its biggest strengths. Whether it's short city drives or longer intercity trips, passengers have remained comfortable throughout. The seats are well-padded and supportive, and even after spending several hours inside, none of the passengers complained of sore backs or tired legs. The dual-tone beige-and-black upholstery also makes the cabin feel bright and roomy.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone In 4 months

The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been another strong point. It has worked smoothly so far, with no glitches or lag. Smartphone connectivity is reliable, and the layout is easy to understand. The overall feature list feels sensible and well thought out, covering most everyday needs without being overwhelming.

Practical bits like the powered tailgate have proved useful, especially while loading luggage or shopping bags. It’s one of those features you don’t think much about until you start using it regularly. Moreover, the automatic LED headlamps have also performed well, offering good visibility on dark roads and highways.

Also Read: New Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared

Maruti Victoris: Dislikes

Performance is where Victoris feels a bit average, especially with five people on board. The 102 bhp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine can feel stretched at times, with overtakes requiring some planning and quick bursts of acceleration not being its strong suit. It’s fine for relaxed driving, but those who prefer a more urgent response may find it lacking.

Fuel efficiency has also been on the lower side, especially in city conditions. In mixed use, including both free roads and heavy traffic, the Victoris has delivered between 8.5 and 11 kmpl. That’s noticeably lower than what many would expect from a Maruti, and regular commuters will likely notice the impact on running costs. However, as mentioned earlier, this is the 1.5 litre petrol with an AWD setup!

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Clocks 25,000 Bookings In 2 Weeks Since Launch; Waiting Period Rises

The automatic gearbox is mostly smooth once on the move, but it does feel slightly jerky at times when shifting between Park, Drive and Reverse, especially during parking manoeuvres. It’s not something that affects everyday driving, but it is noticeable.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review: Worth The Wait?

Looking Ahead

So far, the Victoris has proven to be a comfortable, practical and easy-going companion. It may not be the most exciting car to drive, but it does a good job as a family vehicle that can handle daily routines without fuss. The spacious cabin, useful features and comfortable ride work in its favour, while performance and fuel efficiency remain areas where it could do better in this spec.

The Victoris will continue serving as our long-term workhorse, and we’ll keep putting it through different driving conditions over the coming months.