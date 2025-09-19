Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed Right

A brand new SUV from India’s leading carmaker just at the onset of the festive season? The Maruti Suzuki Victoris seems to have everything going for it right from the word go. In a segment which already has the Grand Vitara, the Victoris is trying to present itself as a worthy alternative with some exclusive features, multiple drivetrain options, all-round safety and yes attractive introductory prices. We got behind the wheel of the SUV to find out if this is yet another product from the brand that is here to rule.

Design

The Victoris gives a sense of being longer than it actually is. On paper, the dimensions are roughly the same as other SUVs in the segment, like the Hyundai Creta and its sibling, the Grand Vitara, but the low-slung roof and longer than usual overhangs ensure that it gives a bigger car feel. For the record, the SUV comes with a wheelbase of 2600 mm and an overall length of 4360 mm. The crossover look is refreshing in a segment where many cars look similar to each other, at least when it comes to silhouettes. 17-inch Aero cut alloy wheels look good and fit in quite well in the square wheel arches.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh

The face doesn’t really remind me of any other car from Maruti Suzuki, which adds to the exclusivity quotient. The LED projector headlamps are integrated with massive DRLs in a single unit, while LED fog lamps are there too. Silver skid plates add a bit of sportiness on the front. On the rear, the standout feature is the connected lamps, which may divide opinion. Overall, the Victoris appeals with its looks and designers at Maruti Suzuki have been able to create a look that enables the car to stand out in a sea of SUVs.

Tech & Interior

The cabin is quite rich in the Victoris, leatherette seats and use of soft touch materials on the dash add to the premium experience, while the driver seat is electric too. Both the front seats are ventilated, and just like the Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has made a clear distinction when it comes to Mild and wrong hybrid versions. What we sampled was the former, and frankly, the light interiors don’t seem to fit in an environment that creates a lot of dust. The front row seats can also be slightly bigger to comfortably accommodate occupants of all shapes and sizes.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

A brand new touchscreen infotainment system is a cabin highlight. It is clearly the best user interface seen in any car from the brand and one of the best in an SUV priced under Rs. 20 lakh. It is simple to navigate through, is easily readable and is quite responsive too. All variants get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and even the base comes with a 7-inch touchscreen. An infinity sound system by Harman, which comes with Dolby Atmos 5.1 makes the experience more enjoyable, and the promised ‘theatre’ like experience by the brand does deliver. Then there’s Alexa compatibility and loads of connectivity features, which makes the Victoris a good toy to play with.

The new 10.25-inch instrument cluster is informative too, but does not offer a whole lot of customisation options. Other features include an air purifier, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake and 64 colour ambient lighting, which makes the cabin quite appealing. There are loads of physical buttons both on the steering wheel and behind it, something that I always like. There are many storage spaces as well, so overall, the first row comes across as quite ergonomic.

The second row is a bit of a mixed bag. The seats here feel bigger than the front row, so there’s good under-thigh support, and the knee room is decent, too. However, if you’re slightly taller like yours truly, your head will almost touch the roof, which could make long journeys uncomfortable. All 3 seats get adjustable headrests with 3-point seatbelts and seat belt reminders, and yes, there are load sensors here, which means you do not need to keep the belts fastened all the time, even when there are no occupants. You also get two 45 W type C charge points along with rear AC vents.

Boot space is critical in a segment in which the Victoris has entered. All 3 versions - Mild hybrid, Strong hybrid and CNG are similar to each other in this respect. How? Well, Maruti Suzuki has, for the first time, removed the CNG tank from the boot and fixed it under the body, which means the volume there is not too different from the 437 litres you get on the mild hybrid. Also, an electric tailgate with gesture control for the first time on any car from the brand is a welcome feature.

Dynamics

The Victoris shares all its drivetrain options with the Grand Vitara. So what you get is a mild hybrid Petrol, Strong hybrid Petrol, CNG and even an all-wheel drive that comes with the mild hybrid versions. Mild hybrid comes with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed converter, the CNG gets just a manual, the strong hybrid has just a CVT and AllGrip also comes in just Automatic. In all, there are 21 variants to choose from, a number not seen on any current car from Maruti Suzuki.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

We got behind the wheel of the AllGrip version in the top feature-loaded ZXi+(O) trim. The 1.5 litre 4 cylinder Petrol engine has proven its worth before and provides a good package of refinement, responsiveness and efficiency. It makes 102 bhp and 139 Nm feels enough to pull this 1200 kg SUV. Maruti claims around 19 kmpl here on AWD, which goes up to 21 kmpl on the two-wheel drive mild hybrids trims, while the strong hybrid is actually the most fuel efficient car ever from the brand, delivering 28.65 kmpl!! Maruti says the number is more than the GV due to some additional aerodynamic bits on the Victoris.

The 6-speed torque converter is smooth, and the acceleration is linear. This is not a car for the enthusiast, but it is not sluggish either. It will cater well to your everyday needs, especially in the urban environment. The AllGrip is roughly 60 kgs heavier than the 2WD, but that doesn’t really impact the performance here. To make matters a little better, the SUV also gets paddle shifts so that the driver gets better control of the vehicle. At higher speeds, though, the engine is somewhat loud, and some part of that noise does creep into the cabin.

The Victoris scores well when it comes to ride quality. The suspension just does not bother the occupants and absorbs most of the undulations that come in its way. It clearly comes out on top when it comes to vehicles from the brand and the ride quality they offer. The crossover-like shape with a silhouette that's not too tall also helps in ensuring favourable dynamics. This is a vehicle that remains stable at high speeds and can also be thrown around corners without shaking the driver's confidence. Another attribute that works for the Victoris is its steering wheel. It provides good feedback and is quite responsive, too. However, I felt the SUV could come with slightly wider tyres than the 215/60 ones fitted for now.

Since I had the AllGrip version for company, there was scope to undertake a little more adventure. With a ground clearance of 210 mm, you can easily steer the Victoris off the road, but just be careful of the slightly long overhangs while making your manoeuvres. The all-wheel drive system is capable enough to help you take on the obstacles and is quite forgiving, too. Now this is no Jimmy, but the Victoris is quite apt in dealing with difficult situations, and while Maruti could’ve chosen not to provide an AWD version here, I’m glad it chose to. It just adds one more attribute that makes the SUV even more competent in a complex segment.

Safety

The Victoris has any firsts when it comes to a Maruti Suzuki, but none bigger than the presence of ADAS functions. Even the flagship Invicto missed out on them, but the SUV gets more than 10 functions, which isn’t very comprehensive, but it is a great start nonetheless. More important is how these functions perform, and key ones among them that I tried frequently are Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. While the former works just perfectly, the latter comes into action just a touch early, looking at the Indian road conditions. You also get Autonomous emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert, which made the package even better.

But when it comes to safety, we are just getting started. The Victoris gets 6 airbags as standard, and the 360-view camera with 11 different angles is the best we’ve seen from Maruti yet and probably the best in the segment. Then there’s the customizable head-up display, tyre pressure monitoring system, all 4 disc brakes and Hill descent control (only on AWD), all very useful features in different traffic conditions. I sincerely hope the brand passes on the added safety seen on the Victoris to its other cars sooner rather than later. To top it all, there’s a 5-star crash test rating from both Global and Bharat NCAP, so this is a strong car we’re talking about.

Prices & Variants

As I mentioned earlier, the Victoris has as many as 21 variants, and the most expensive Strong hybrid is almost double the price (Rs. 19.99 lakh) of the base mild hybrid, which starts at Rs. 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The most affordable mild hybrid automatic is priced at Rs. 13.36 lakh. While the CNG trims start at Rs 11.50 lakh. AllGrip is available on the higher trims that start at Rs. 18.64 lakh. The most fuel-efficient strong hybrid trims begin at Rs. 16.38 lakh, all-prices ex-showroom. These introductory prices are applicable from September 22nd and are likely to change post-Diwali. In case you don’t want to buy the SUV, there’s a subscription option too, with monthly charges starting at Rs. 27,707.

Verdict

Did Maruti Suzuki need another SUV in a segment which already has the Grand Vitara? Well, they’ve done it before with the XL6 and Ertiga through different chains, and that is exactly what’s happening here. The Victoris will have a larger reach owing to it being retailed through the Arena network, which could ensure bumper sales right from the start. Keeping all its highlights in mind, this is an SUV which feels great value for money. The most feature-rich Maruti yet will also be able to take on some more established rivals in a more competent way. This one provides a fresh, much-needed perspective to brand Maruti Suzuki, one that is well on its way to win over many new fanboys.