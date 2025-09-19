Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed Right

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
TVS Orbiter First Ride Review: Orbit CommuterSuzuki Motorcycles & Scooters Get More Affordable After GST 2.0Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed RightGST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More AffordableDucati Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 Recalled In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Features, Drive & Safety VerdictMaruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Features, Drive & Safety Verdictcar&bike Podcast: Hikaru Ikuechi, President, Lexus India
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Citroen Aircross XAudi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E Concept
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New GigKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed Right

Maruti’s second offering in the competitive compact SUV space is out to challenge sone notable rivals with never before seen offerings. Will it succeed? We try to find out
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

10 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Victoris is priced starting at Rs. 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Built on the Grand Vitara platform, it shared all drivetrain options with the SUV
  • SUV has the best fuel efficiency of any Maruti Suzuki SUV yet

A brand new SUV from India’s leading carmaker just at the onset of the festive season? The Maruti Suzuki Victoris seems to have everything going for it right from the word go. In a segment which already has the Grand Vitara, the Victoris is trying to present itself as a worthy alternative with some exclusive features, multiple drivetrain options, all-round safety and yes attractive introductory prices. We got behind the wheel of the SUV to find out if this is yet another product from the brand that is here to rule.

 

 

Design

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 20

 

The Victoris gives a sense of being longer than it actually is. On paper, the dimensions are roughly the same as other SUVs in the segment, like the Hyundai Creta and its sibling, the Grand Vitara, but the low-slung roof and longer than usual overhangs ensure that it gives a bigger car feel. For the record, the SUV comes with a wheelbase of 2600 mm and an overall length of 4360 mm. The crossover look is refreshing in a segment where many cars look similar to each other, at least when it comes to silhouettes. 17-inch Aero cut alloy wheels look good and fit in quite well in the square wheel arches.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 13

The face doesn’t really remind me of any other car from Maruti Suzuki, which adds to the exclusivity quotient. The LED projector headlamps are integrated with massive DRLs in a single unit, while LED fog lamps are there too. Silver skid plates add a bit of sportiness on the front. On the rear, the standout feature is the connected lamps, which may divide opinion. Overall, the Victoris appeals with its looks and designers at Maruti Suzuki have been able to create a look that enables the car to stand out in a sea of SUVs.

 

Tech & Interior

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 36

The cabin is quite rich in the Victoris, leatherette seats and use of soft touch materials on the dash add to the premium experience, while the driver seat is electric too. Both the front seats are ventilated, and just like the Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has made  a clear distinction when it comes to Mild and wrong hybrid versions. What we sampled was the former, and frankly, the light interiors don’t seem to fit in an environment that creates a lot of dust. The front row seats can also be slightly bigger to comfortably accommodate occupants of all shapes and sizes.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 38

A brand new touchscreen infotainment system is a cabin highlight. It is clearly the best user interface seen in any car from the brand and one of the best in an SUV priced under Rs. 20 lakh. It is simple to navigate through, is easily readable and is quite responsive too. All variants get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and even the base comes with a 7-inch touchscreen. An infinity sound system by Harman, which comes with Dolby Atmos 5.1 makes the experience more enjoyable, and the promised ‘theatre’ like experience by the brand does deliver. Then there’s Alexa compatibility and loads of connectivity features, which makes the Victoris a good toy to play with.  

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 35

The new 10.25-inch instrument cluster is informative too, but does not offer a whole lot of customisation options. Other features include an air purifier, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake and 64 colour ambient lighting, which makes the cabin quite appealing. There are loads of physical buttons both on the steering wheel and behind it, something that I always like. There are many storage spaces as well, so overall, the first row comes across as quite ergonomic.

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 3

The second row is a bit of a mixed bag. The seats here feel bigger than the front row, so there’s good under-thigh support, and the knee room is decent, too. However, if you’re slightly taller like yours truly, your head will almost touch the roof, which could make long journeys uncomfortable. All 3 seats get adjustable headrests with 3-point seatbelts and seat belt reminders, and yes, there are load sensors here, which means you do not need to keep the belts fastened all the time, even when there are no occupants. You also get two 45 W type C charge points along with rear AC vents.

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 22

Boot space is critical in a segment in which the Victoris has entered. All 3 versions - Mild hybrid, Strong hybrid and CNG are similar to each other in this respect. How? Well, Maruti Suzuki has, for the first time, removed the CNG tank from the boot and fixed it under the body, which means the volume there is not too different from the 437 litres you get on the mild hybrid. Also, an electric tailgate with gesture control for the first time on any car from the brand is a welcome feature.

 

Dynamics

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 42

The Victoris shares all its drivetrain options with the Grand Vitara. So what you get is a mild hybrid Petrol, Strong hybrid Petrol, CNG and even an all-wheel drive that comes with the mild hybrid versions. Mild hybrid comes with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed converter, the CNG gets just a manual, the strong hybrid has just a CVT and AllGrip also comes in just Automatic. In all, there are 21 variants to choose from, a number not seen on any current car from Maruti Suzuki.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 26

We got behind the wheel of the AllGrip version in the top feature-loaded ZXi+(O) trim. The 1.5 litre 4 cylinder Petrol engine has proven its worth before and provides a good package of refinement, responsiveness and efficiency. It makes 102 bhp and 139 Nm feels enough to pull this 1200 kg SUV. Maruti claims around 19 kmpl here on AWD, which goes up to 21 kmpl on the two-wheel drive mild hybrids trims, while the strong hybrid is actually the most fuel efficient car ever from the brand, delivering 28.65 kmpl!! Maruti says the number is more than the GV due to some additional aerodynamic bits on the Victoris.

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 23

The 6-speed torque converter is smooth, and the acceleration is linear. This is not a car for the enthusiast, but it is not sluggish either. It will cater well to your everyday needs, especially in the urban environment. The AllGrip is roughly 60 kgs heavier than the 2WD, but that doesn’t really impact the performance here. To make matters a little better, the SUV also gets paddle shifts so that the driver gets better control of the vehicle. At higher speeds, though, the engine is somewhat loud, and some part of that noise does creep into the cabin.  

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 28

The Victoris scores well when it comes to ride quality. The suspension just does not bother the occupants and absorbs most of the undulations that come in its way. It clearly comes out on top when it comes to vehicles from the brand and the ride quality they offer. The crossover-like shape with a silhouette that's not too tall also helps in ensuring favourable dynamics. This is a vehicle that remains stable at high speeds and can also be thrown around corners without shaking the driver's confidence. Another attribute that works for the Victoris is its steering wheel. It provides good feedback and is quite responsive, too. However, I felt the SUV could come with slightly wider tyres than the 215/60 ones fitted for now.  

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 34

Since I had the AllGrip version for company, there was scope to undertake a little more adventure. With a ground clearance of 210 mm, you can easily steer the Victoris off the road, but just be careful of the slightly long overhangs while making your manoeuvres. The all-wheel drive system is capable enough to help you take on the obstacles and is quite forgiving, too. Now this is no Jimmy, but the Victoris is quite apt in dealing with difficult situations, and while Maruti could’ve chosen not to provide an AWD version here, I’m glad it chose to. It just adds one more attribute that makes the SUV even more competent in a complex segment.

 

Safety

Maruti Suzuki Victoris side impact

 

The Victoris has any firsts when it comes to a Maruti Suzuki, but none bigger than the presence of ADAS functions. Even the flagship Invicto missed out on them, but the SUV gets more than 10 functions, which isn’t very comprehensive, but it is a great start nonetheless. More important is how these functions perform, and key ones among them that I tried frequently are Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. While the former works just perfectly, the latter comes into action just a touch early, looking at the Indian road conditions. You also get Autonomous emergency braking and rear cross-traffic alert, which made the package even better.

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 10

But when it comes to safety, we are just getting started. The Victoris gets 6 airbags as standard, and the 360-view camera with 11 different angles is the best we’ve seen from Maruti yet and probably the best in the segment. Then there’s the customizable head-up display, tyre pressure monitoring system, all 4 disc brakes and Hill descent control (only on AWD), all very useful features in different traffic conditions. I sincerely hope the brand passes on the added safety seen on the Victoris to its other cars sooner rather than later. To top it all, there’s a 5-star crash test rating from both Global and Bharat NCAP, so this is a strong car we’re talking about.

 

Prices & Variants

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 41

As I mentioned earlier, the Victoris has as many as 21 variants, and the most expensive Strong hybrid is almost double the price (Rs. 19.99 lakh) of the base mild hybrid, which starts at Rs. 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The most affordable mild hybrid automatic is priced at Rs. 13.36 lakh. While the CNG trims start at Rs 11.50 lakh. AllGrip is available on the higher trims that start at Rs. 18.64 lakh. The most fuel-efficient strong hybrid trims begin at Rs. 16.38 lakh, all-prices ex-showroom. These introductory prices are applicable from September 22nd and are likely to change post-Diwali. In case you don’t want to buy the SUV, there’s a subscription option too, with monthly charges starting at Rs. 27,707.  

 

Verdict

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Web 6

Did Maruti Suzuki need another SUV in a segment which already has the Grand Vitara? Well, they’ve done it before with the XL6 and Ertiga through different chains, and that is exactly what’s happening here. The Victoris will have a larger reach owing to it being retailed through the Arena network, which could ensure bumper sales right from the start. Keeping all its highlights in mind, this is an SUV which feels great value for money. The most feature-rich Maruti yet will also be able to take on some more established rivals in a more competent way. This one provides a fresh, much-needed perspective to brand Maruti Suzuki, one that is well on its way to win over many new fanboys.  

 

 

# maruti suzuki victoris# review# suv# maruti suzuki victoris review# Cars# Car Reviews# Cover Story# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV goes on sale alongside the Grand Vitara and will be available solely at Arena dealerships.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
  • The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
  • Hyundai Creta Electric gets 3 new variants - Excellence (42kWh), Executive Tech (42kWh), Executive (O) (51.4kWh). It also offers an increased range of 420 km (42 kWh) and 510 km (51.4 kWh).
    Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features
  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris debuts as Arena’s flagship compact SUV, packing Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures
  • Joining the Arena line-up, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the newest SUV car buyers can consider this festive season. Here’s the claimed mileage of the Creta rival.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Latest Reviews

  • Maruti’s second offering in the competitive compact SUV space is out to challenge sone notable rivals with never before seen offerings. Will it succeed? We try to find out
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Review: Fitting Package, Timed Right
  • The Aprilia SR 175 will rival the Hero Xoom 160, as well as the Yamaha Aerox 155. We spent a few days riding the SR 175 to see if it makes for a good choice in the sporty scooter segment.
    2025 Aprilia SR 175 Review
  • The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets significantly updated from the ground up, with updated chassis, refined engine and design. But is it all style, or is there real substance underneath? Read on.
    2025 Yezdi Roadster First Ride Review
  • It has taken a long time to finally hit Indian roads, but the path-breaking Xoom 160 is proof that scooters need not stick to the script that has been rigidly followed for decades, to make a lasting impression.
    Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review: Versatile Maxi-Scooter Is A Game-Changer
  • While the Ntorq 125 has dominated the 125 cc scooter segment since its inception, TVS has now introduced a more powerful Ntorq 150 that aims to take on the 150 cc segment. Here are our initial impressions on the latest addition to the TVS portfolio.
    TVS Ntorq 150 First Ride Review
  • After spending 6 months with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire as a daily driver, we finally get why it's one of the best-selling cars in India.
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 6 Months Long Term Review: Pros, Cons & All In Between
  • We took the Kia EV6 for weekend trip to Jaipur from Delhi covering a distance of close to 500 kms. Was one charge enough to do the distance? Lets find out
    Kia EV6 Facelift Range Test: Is the Premium EV Good For A 500 km Run?
  • The Hero Xoom 125 takes on the proven TVS NTorq 125 Race XP in this detailed comparison as we try and find out which one is the better sporty 125 cc scooter.
    Hero Xoom 125 Vs TVS NTorq 125 Comparison Review: Which One Should You Pick?
  • Renault Kiger facelift has just been launched in the market and gets many enhancements when it comes to design, features and dynamics. We test it.
    Renault Kiger Facelift Review: More Appealing Inside And Out
  • The Bajaj Dominar 400 gets updated with new features and ergonomic changes. In 2025, is the Dominar 400 still relevant? And should you buy one? Read on.
    2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?

Research More on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Starts at ₹ 10.5 - 19.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Victoris Specifications
View Victoris Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models