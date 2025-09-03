HomeNews & Reviews
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Joining the Arena line-up, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the newest SUV car buyers can consider this festive season. Here’s the claimed mileage of the Creta rival.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Two powertrains apart from CNG derivative available at launch
  • AWD will also be offered in range-topper
  • Available in 10 (3 dual tone and 7 monotone) colour options including new ‘Mystic Green’ and ‘Eternal Blue’

Maruti Suzuki has introduced an all-new model in the line-up, named the Victoris. A sibling of the Grand Vitara, the Victoris will be launched ahead of the festive season and will be sold through the Arena showrooms. Sharing the powertrain with its siblings, here’s the powertrain and mileage details you need to know.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 2

Powering the Victoris is the 1.5-litre K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine. It produces 102bhp at 6000rpm and 139Nm at 4300rpm. It can be had either with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. In the former configuration, it has a claimed mileage of 21.18kmpl while the latter has a claimed range of 21.06kmpl. This engine is also available with Maruti’s All-Grip AWD setup, with the automatic as the only gearbox choice. In this specification, the claimed mileage is 19.07 kmpl. 

PowertrainCertified fuel efficiency
5-Speed Manual21.18kmpl
6-Speed Torque Converter21.06kmpl
All-Grip AWD AT19.07kmpl
S-CNG Manual27.02km/kg
PowertrainCertified fuel efficiency
eCVT28.65kmpl

As for the CNG variant, the same engine has a reduced output of around 87 bhp, but the claimed mileage is 27.02 km/kg. It can be had only with the manual transmission but comes with S-CNG, where the 55-litre CNG tank is hidden underneath in the boot, liberating more cargo space. 

And lastly, there’s the strong-hybrid, which is sourced from Toyota and comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to an electric motor. The petrol engine makes over 92 bhp at 5500 rpm and 122 Nm between 3800 and 4800 rpm. Its sole gearbox choice is the eCVT, and its claimed fuel mileage is 28.65 kmpl.  

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating

 

maruti suzuki victoris suv unveiled 5 star bharat ncap rating l2 adas carandbike 2

Based on the same architecture as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the new Victoris will lock horns with other C-SUVs eyeing the segment-leader, Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, apart from the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Honda Elevate. 

