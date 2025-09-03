Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Maruti Suzuki has introduced an all-new model in the line-up, named the Victoris. A sibling of the Grand Vitara, the Victoris will be launched ahead of the festive season and will be sold through the Arena showrooms. Sharing the powertrain with its siblings, here’s the powertrain and mileage details you need to know.

Powering the Victoris is the 1.5-litre K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine. It produces 102bhp at 6000rpm and 139Nm at 4300rpm. It can be had either with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. In the former configuration, it has a claimed mileage of 21.18kmpl while the latter has a claimed range of 21.06kmpl. This engine is also available with Maruti’s All-Grip AWD setup, with the automatic as the only gearbox choice. In this specification, the claimed mileage is 19.07 kmpl.

Powertrain Certified fuel efficiency 5-Speed Manual 21.18kmpl 6-Speed Torque Converter 21.06kmpl All-Grip AWD AT 19.07kmpl S-CNG Manual 27.02km/kg

Powertrain Certified fuel efficiency eCVT 28.65kmpl

As for the CNG variant, the same engine has a reduced output of around 87 bhp, but the claimed mileage is 27.02 km/kg. It can be had only with the manual transmission but comes with S-CNG, where the 55-litre CNG tank is hidden underneath in the boot, liberating more cargo space.

And lastly, there’s the strong-hybrid, which is sourced from Toyota and comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to an electric motor. The petrol engine makes over 92 bhp at 5500 rpm and 122 Nm between 3800 and 4800 rpm. Its sole gearbox choice is the eCVT, and its claimed fuel mileage is 28.65 kmpl.

Based on the same architecture as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the new Victoris will lock horns with other C-SUVs eyeing the segment-leader, Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, apart from the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Honda Elevate.