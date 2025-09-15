Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Published on September 15, 2025
- Offered with petrol, CNG & strong hybrid powertrains
- Available in 6 trims - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi+, ZXi+(O)
- Prices range from Rs 10.50 lakh to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki has launched the much-awaited Victoris compact SUV in India with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Going on sale at Arena dealers across the country, the new SUV is essentially a sister model to the Grand Vitara and will take the fight to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Sales of the Victoris will commence from September 22, 2025
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Variant-Wise Prices (ex-showroom)
|Powertrain
|LXi
|VXi
|ZXi
|ZXi(O)
|ZXi+
|ZXI+(O)
|1.5 Petrol 5MT
|Rs 10.50 lakh
|Rs 11.80 lakh
|Rs 13.57 lakh
|Rs 14.08 lakh
|Rs 15.24 lakh
|Rs 15.82 lakh
|1.5 Petrol 6AT
|---
|Rs 13.36 lakh
|Rs 15.13 lakh
|Rs 15.64 lakh
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 17.77 lakh
|1.5 Petrol AWD 6AT
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Rs 18.64 lakh
|Rs 19.22 lakh
|1.5 Petrol Strong Hybrid e-CVT
|---
|Rs 16.38 lakh
|Rs 17.80 lakh
|Rs 18.39 lakh
|Rs 19.47 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|S-CNG
|Rs 11.50 lakh
|Rs 12.80 lakh
|Rs 14.57 lakh
|---
|---
|---
On the design front, the Victoris gets a distinctive look compared to the remainder of Maruti’s range. Up front, the SUV features angular headlamps flowing into a slim grille. The bumper, meanwhile, features a layered look with high-set fog lamps and multiple vents for channelling air into the engine bay.
In profile, the Victoris gets large squared out wheel arches, a large glasshouse and prominent creases on the front fenders and rear haunches. The rear is characterised by a raked rear windscreen flowing into a full-width lightbar tail lamp that splits the tailgate in two.
The cabin design also gets some notable changes over the Grand Vitara, though elements such as the free-standing touchscreen and some of the switchgear are again common. The dashboard gets a layered design with a thick section of soft-touch material running across the fascia. The controls for the air cons are an all-new unit, while the steering wheel design too is new. Unique to the Victoris is the full digital instrument cluster.
Moving to the features, the highlight of the Victoris is the availability of Level 2 ADAS functions - a first for a Maruti. Other kit on offer includes six airbags, ESC, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, a head-up display and an Infinity music system with Dolby, among others.
The Victoris is being offered in six trim levels - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi+, and ZXI+(O)- with petrol, CNG, and strong hybrid powertrain options. The mainstay of the range is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, mild hybrid petrol engine that puts out 101.6 bhp and 139 Nm of torque and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic - the latter also getting the option for an all-wheel drive drivetrain. The unit is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit that drops power to 99 bhp and 137 Nm in petrol mode and 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode. This engine option is limited to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Moving to the strong hybrid powertrain, it pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an onboard battery and electric motor. The petrol mill produces around 91.7 bhp and 122 Nm, while the electric motor is good for a peak 79 bhp and 141 Nm. A CVT gearbox is offered as standard for the strong hybrid variants.
The Victoris goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq in the subcompact SUV market. It will also face internal competition from the Nexa-retailed Maruti Grand Vitara.
