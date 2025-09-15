Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 LakhHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched At Rs 1.96 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
APRILIA SR 175 REVIEW2025 YEZDI ROADSTER FIRST RIDE REVIEW2025 YEZDI ROADSTER FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki VictorisAudi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E Concept
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh

Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV goes on sale alongside the Grand Vitara and will be available solely at Arena dealerships.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Offered with petrol, CNG & strong hybrid powertrains
  • Available in 6 trims - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi+, ZXi+(O)
  • Prices range from Rs 10.50 lakh to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the much-awaited Victoris compact SUV in India with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Going on sale at Arena dealers across the country, the new SUV is essentially a sister model to the Grand Vitara and will take the fight to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Sales of the Victoris will commence from September 22, 2025

 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Variant-Wise Prices (ex-showroom)

PowertrainLXiVXiZXiZXi(O)ZXi+ZXI+(O)
1.5 Petrol 5MTRs 10.50 lakhRs 11.80 lakhRs 13.57 lakhRs 14.08 lakhRs 15.24 lakhRs 15.82 lakh
1.5 Petrol 6AT---Rs 13.36 lakhRs 15.13 lakhRs 15.64 lakhRs 17.19 lakhRs 17.77 lakh
1.5 Petrol AWD 6AT------------Rs 18.64 lakhRs 19.22 lakh
1.5 Petrol Strong Hybrid e-CVT---Rs 16.38 lakhRs 17.80 lakhRs 18.39 lakhRs 19.47 lakhRs 19.99 lakh
S-CNGRs 11.50 lakhRs 12.80 lakhRs 14.57 lakh---------


Maruti Suzuki Victoris 2

 

On the design front, the Victoris gets a distinctive look compared to the remainder of Maruti’s range. Up front, the SUV features angular headlamps flowing into a slim grille. The bumper, meanwhile, features a layered look with high-set fog lamps and multiple vents for channelling air into the engine bay.
 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating

 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 6

In profile, the Victoris gets large squared out wheel arches, a large glasshouse and prominent creases on the front fenders and rear haunches. The rear is characterised by a raked rear windscreen flowing into a full-width lightbar tail lamp that splits the tailgate in two.
 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 8

The cabin design also gets some notable changes over the Grand Vitara, though elements such as the free-standing touchscreen and some of the switchgear are again common. The dashboard gets a layered design with a thick section of soft-touch material running across the fascia. The controls for the air cons are an all-new unit, while the steering wheel design too is new. Unique to the Victoris is the full digital instrument cluster.
 

Also Read: All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

 

maruti suzuki victoris suv unveiled 5 star bharat ncap rating l2 adas carandbike 4

Moving to the features, the highlight of the Victoris is the availability of Level 2 ADAS functions - a first for a Maruti. Other kit on offer includes six airbags, ESC, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, a head-up display and an Infinity music system with Dolby, among others.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures 
 

Maruti Suzuki Victoris 11

The Victoris is being offered in six trim levels - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi+, and ZXI+(O)- with petrol, CNG, and strong hybrid powertrain options. The mainstay of the range is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, mild hybrid petrol engine that puts out 101.6 bhp and 139 Nm of torque and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic - the latter also getting the option for an all-wheel drive drivetrain. The unit is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit that drops power to 99 bhp and 137 Nm in petrol mode and 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode. This engine option is limited to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Begins e Vitara Exports To Europe
 

Moving to the strong hybrid powertrain, it pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an onboard battery and electric motor. The petrol mill produces around 91.7 bhp and 122 Nm, while the electric motor is good for a peak 79 bhp and 141 Nm. A CVT gearbox is offered as standard for the strong hybrid variants.

 

The Victoris goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq in the subcompact SUV market. It will also face internal competition from the Nexa-retailed Maruti Grand Vitara.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki SUV# Maruti Suzuki India# Maruti Suzuki Victoris# Maruti Suzuki Victoris Pictures# Maruti Suzuki Victoris prices# Maruti Victoris# Maruti Victoris SUV# Maruti Victoris launched# Maruti Victoris Prices# Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris debuts as Arena’s flagship compact SUV, packing Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: In Pictures
  • Joining the Arena line-up, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the newest SUV car buyers can consider this festive season. Here’s the claimed mileage of the Creta rival.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • The adult occupant protection score stood at 31.66 out of 32, while the child occupant score was 43 out of 49 – both highest-ever for a Maruti Suzuki model.
    All-New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Scores 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • The Victoris -- designed as a rival to the Hyundai Creta -- will be retailed via Maruti's Arena retail chain; based on the same architecture as the Grand Vitara.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Unveiled: Gets L2 ADAS, 5-Star BNCAP Rating

Latest News

  • Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV goes on sale alongside the Grand Vitara and will be available solely at Arena dealerships.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
  • The Fireblade arrives in India once again, this time in the full-blown SP trim.
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh
  • The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
  • Updated design draws inspiration from VW’s latest SUVs on sale in global markets.
    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design
  • The Meteor 350 now comes equipped with a slipper clutch, and its pricing has been reduced following the revised GST rates.
    2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched At Rs 1.96 Lakh
  • The G 310 RR is the second BMW two-wheeler to benefit from the revised GST, with the first being the C 400 GT scooter.
    GST 2.0: BMW G 310 RR Prices Slashed By Rs 24,000, Now Priced At Rs 2.81 Lakh
  • The 160 Duke is KTM’s entry-level motorcycle in the Indian market.
    KTM 160 Duke: In Pictures
  • Royal Enfield’s 350cc range has received price cuts of up to Rs 19,665, whereas the 450cc and 650cc models now come at a higher cost
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Classic 350, Hunter Prices Slashed; Himalayan, Super Meteor Pricier By Up To Rs 29,500
  • The C 400 GT runs on a 350cc engine, just enough to qualify for the lower GST bracket.
    GST 2.0 Effect: BMW C 400 GT Gets Rs 92,000 Price Cut, Now Priced At Rs 10.83 Lakh
  • Honda recalls Africa Twin motorcycles made between 2019-2025 in India. Free part replacements start January 2026 at BigWing dealerships.
    Honda Africa Twin Recalled In India Over Wiring Issue

Research More on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Expected Price : ₹ 13 - 22 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 3, 2025

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh