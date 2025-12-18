Tata Sierra Pure, Pure+ Variants Explained In Pictures

The reborn Tata Sierra has recorded a strong start, clocking 70,000 bookings on the very first day of order books opening. Tata Motors has also announced full prices for the SUV across all seven trim levels and their respective variants. In this piece, we take a closer look at the one above base trim, which is Pure. This trim includes two variants: Pure and Pure Plus. Let's break down and see what this trim brings to the table.

Tata Sierra Pure

Price – Rs 12.99 lakh – Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Sierra Pure is offered with two engine options: the 1.5 litre NA petrol engine and the 1.5 litre oil burner, while transmission options include manual and automatic.

Compared to the base Smart Plus variant, the Pure is priced Rs 1.50 lakh more, with prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh and going up to Rs 15.99 lakh(ex-showroom), depending on the engine and transmission option. Here is what the difference gets you.

On the exterior, the Pure gets 17-inch steel wheels across its engine options. Other features, such as LED projector headlamps and LED indicators, are carried over from the base Smart Plus variant.

On the feature front, the Pure variant is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker audio setup comprising four speakers and four tweeters. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and features a rear camera with park assist guidelines. Other features include electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold, steering-mounted controls, and paddle shifters.

It also offers drive modes: City and Sport, cruise control, hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Additional features include dual front USB ports, a shark-fin antenna and a voice assistant supporting over 250 commands across six languages. These features are offered over the base Smart trim’s Smart Plus variant. To know what the base variant gets, tap here.

Tata Sierra Pure Plus

Price – Rs 14.49 lakh – Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Compared to the Pure variant, the Pure Plus adds a bunch of upgrades. on the outside, it gets a panoramic sunroof which is voice-assisted, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 17-inch alloy wheels, a hidden rear wiper with washer, and a rear defogger.

On the inside, the Pure Plus gets dual-zone automatic climate control, two 65W USB Type-C charging ports for rear passengers, and a one-touch up/down driver window with anti-pinch protection.

The second-row seats on this trim do not get a 60:40 split and instead fold down as a single unit when additional boot space is needed. This is something which is seen in base variants of quite a few cars in the segment.