Top-Spec Tata Sierra Accomplished, Accomplished+ Prices Revealed

At last, Tata Motors has revealed the prices for the range-topping variants of the reborn Sierra, ahead of bookings opening on December 16. A week ago, Tata announced prices for all variants in the lineup barring the top-of-the-line Accomplished and Accomplished+, but the carmaker has now shared the price range for Accomplished (Rs 17.99 to Rs 19.99 lakh) and Accomplished+ (Rs 20.29 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the new Tata Sierra are set to commence on January 15, 2026.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Variant-Wise Prices Revealed: Check Out How Much Pure And Adventure Trims Cost

Accomplished+ variants are available only with the 1.5 T-GDI turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engines.

Tata Sierra Accomplished, Accomplished+ Engine-Wise Prices Explained

The 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine will be available in Accomplished trim, priced at Rs 17.99 lakh. However, this engine is not available with the fully-loaded Accomplished+ variant. The 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine in the Sierra is available only with an automatic transmission, costs Rs 19.99 lakh in Accomplished guise, and Rs 20.99 lakh in its Accomplished+ avatar.

Engine Transmission Smart+ Pure Pure+ Adventure Adventure+ Accomplished Accomplished+ 1.5 NA Revotron Petrol MT 11.49 12.99 14.49 15.29 15.99 17.99 DCT - 14.49 15.99 16.79 - 1.5 T-GDI Turbo-Petrol AT - - - - 17.99 19.99 20.99 1.5 Kryojet Diesel MT 12.99 14.99 15.99 16.49 17.19 18.99 20.29 AT - 15.99 17.49 - 18.49 19.99 21.29

All prices in INR lakh (ex-showroom)

As for the Sierra Accomplished diesel, you'll have to pay Rs 18.99 lakh for the manual variant, and Rs 19.99 lakh for the automatic version. The Sierra Accomplished+ diesel costs Rs 20.29 lakh for the manual variant, and Rs 21.29 lakh for the automatic option, making it the most expensive offering in the Sierra portfolio.

Front passenger screen offered only on Accomplished+ trim.

Tata Sierra Accomplished, Accomplished+: What are the features on offer?

Compared to the Adventure+ trim, the Accomplished variant of the Sierra adds a host of features including Level 2 ADAS, leatherette upholstery, augmented reality head-up display, 12 JBL Black speakers with Dolby Atmos, ventilated front seats with six-way power adjustment for the driver's seat, wireless charger, puddle lamps, ambient lighting (dashboard only) and express cooling, among others.

The range-topping Accomplished+ variant adds a third screen (for the front passenger), Level 2+ ADAS with 22 features, memory function for the driver's seat, powered tailgate with gesture control and two 65W USB-C ports for rear passengers, among others.