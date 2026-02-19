Tata Punch EV Facelift To Be Launched Tomorrow: What To Expect?
- Expected to get a bigger battery pack
- Takes cues from the Punch ICE facelift
- New claimed range of 539kms
Tata will be introducing the new and updated Punch EV facelift in India tomorrow. This is the first major update for the entry-level electric micro-SUV since its introduction in 2024. With this update, there will be some cosmetic changes cued from the recently updated ICE counterpart, while there is a bigger battery pack expected under the skin.
Bigger Battery pack
Now the current Punch EV has two battery options – 25kWh and 35kWh. With the update, we expect the smaller 25kWh battery to go obsolete, while the 35kWh will become the smaller of the two choices. A newer and larger battery is expected to be offered with the update.
It could be the 45kWh from the Nexon EV, which seems like a no-brainer. It's already serving a larger sibling and would offer a healthy range. In the teasers ahead of the launch, Tata says the new Punch EV facelift has clocked 593.6 km on a single charge. This is achievable if the battery pack is above 40kWh.
Talking about 40kWh, to keep the price in check, and eradicate the packing difficulty of fitting a bigger 45kWh in the smaller footprint of the Punch, the bigger battery pack could be the discontinued 40.5kWh unit, which used to be offered with the Nexon EV earlier. Whether it’s the 40.5 or 45kWh, we know that the Punch EV is now getting a bigger battery.
Also Read: Tata Punch Sales Cross 7 Lakh Units
Design Changes:
With the facelift, the fascia has been revised with the LED daytime-running bar now being not connected in the middle. Lower down, the bumper is redesigned with the headlamp housing being slightly bigger and more distinct. At the back, the exact connected tail lamp setup seen on the ICE Punch facelift is carried over.
On the inside, the changes remain more or less unchanged as the Punch EV was already carrying all the modern bits offered elsewhere in the Tata electric line-up – be it the digital driver’s display, the steering wheel design, the seats (although the additional bolsters seen on the Altroz facelift and Punch facelift will be added here), the phygital control in the centre console, and the newer infotainment screen will be seen.
Also read: Tata Punch EV Facelift To Be Launched On February 20
Prices:
With the update, the Punch EV facelift is expected to get a slight bump in the price tag. Right now, it retails between Rs. 9.99 - 14.44 Lakh, but with the update, the price could go up by a lakh or two, especially owing to the bigger battery pack.
