Kia Seltos Achieves 6 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
- Kia Seltos sales cross 6 lakh mark
- 29% contribution from higher trim levels
- Second-gen Seltos was launched in January 2026
Kia India has announced that the Seltos compact SUV has crossed the 6 lakh unit sales mark in the Indian market. The company had earlier reported achieving the 5 lakh milestone in June 2023, and it has taken another 32 months to add the next one lakh units. The Seltos was Kia’s first product in India, having been launched in August 2019.
Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
According to the company, 29 per cent of total sales have come from higher-spec variants that offer additional safety equipment and comfort features. At the same time, Kia mentions that the demand continues to be spread across entry-level and mid-range trims.
Kia launched the second-generation Seltos in India in January this year. The updated model features a revised design influenced by the brand’s larger SUVs and is based on the K3 platform. It has also grown compared to the previous version.
On the feature front, top variants are equipped with a 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, a head-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting and a relaxation mode for the driver seat. Even lower variants now come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features of note include cruise control, all LED lighting, ventilated seats, a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS.
Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?
The Seltos is offered with three engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 112 bhp and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol punching out 157 bhp and 253 Nm, and a 1.5-litre oil burner churning 114 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include manual, IVT, iMT, DCT and automatic gearboxes, depending on the engine variant.
