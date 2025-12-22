2026 Kia Seltos Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh

Following its global debut in December 2025, Kia has launched the second-generation Seltos in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Seltos compact SUV is offered in four key trim levels - HTE, HTK, HTX & GTX, with the X-Line available on the top-spec trim. Bookings have been open since December 11, while deliveries are slated to commence in the coming weeks.

2026 Kia Seltos Variants Ex-showroom Price HTE Rs 10.99 lakh onwards HTE (O) Rs 12.09 lakh onwards HTK Rs 13.09 lakh onwards HTK (O) Rs 14.19 lakh onwards HTX Rs 15.99 lakh onwards HTX (A) Rs 16.69 lakh onwards GTX Rs 18.39 lakh onwards GTX (A) Rs 19.49 lakh onwards GTX - X-Line Rs 18.39 lakh onwards GTX - X-Line (A) Rs 19.49 lakh onwards

2026 Kia Seltos: Exterior

The new Seltos adopts a noticeably bolder design inspired by Kia’s larger SUVs, like the Telluride. Up front, it gets a split headlamp layout with tall, vertical LED DRLs positioned at the edges of the fascia, while the main headlamp units sit closer to the grille and feature LED projector elements. The grille itself is larger and more prominent than before, and the bumper design varies depending on whether you opt for Tech Line, GT Line or X-Line trims.

Coming to the profile, the SUV looks more muscular thanks to squared-off wheel arches and a cleaner shoulder line, while it also gets flush-fitting door handles. At the rear, the Seltos gets slim L-shaped LED tail lamps, a redesigned bumper and an integrated roof spoiler.

2026 Kia Seltos: Dimensions & platform

The second-gen Seltos is built on Kia’s K3 platform and has grown in size across the board. It now sits on a 2,690 mm wheelbase, which is 80 mm longer than before. Overall length has increased by nearly 95 mm to 4,460 mm, width is up by 30 mm to 1,830 mm, while height has been reduced slightly to 1,635 mm.

2026 Kia Seltos: Interior:

Coming to the interior, the cabin draws inspiration from newer Kia models like the Syros. The dashboard features a layered design with slim air vents and fewer physical buttons on the centre stack. Higher variants get a large panoramic curved display that houses twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. A smaller 5-inch touchscreen sits between them for climate controls, while essential physical buttons for temperature and fan speed are retained on the centre console.

2026 Kia Seltos: Features

Feature highlights on top trims include a 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory, head-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a relaxation mode for the driver seat. However, the bigger upgrade comes at the lower end of the range.

Even the base variants now get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, keyless entry and LED lighting. From the HTK trim onwards, buyers get ventilated seats, powered driver seat, keyless go, panoramic sunroof and front parking sensors. Notably, Level 2 ADAS is no longer limited to the GTX trims, with the HTX also offering advanced driver assistance features.

2026 Kia Seltos: Engine & transmission options

Under the skin, Kia has opted to go with the existing engine lineup for India. The Seltos continues to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 112 bhp and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol punching out 157 bhp and 253 Nm, and a 1.5-litre oil burner which makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or IVT with the NA petrol, a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT with the turbo-petrol, and either a 6-speed manual or automatic with the diesel.

2026 Kia Seltos: Rivals

In the Indian market, the new Seltos continues to compete against the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.